CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

By RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIl9f_0cOVIEm800
EU Brexit FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives at the UK delegation office for Brexit talks in Brussels. It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) (Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.

There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters.

With Christmas closing in again one thing is clear — it wasn't to be.

Britain's Brexit minister on Tuesday accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can't be trusted.

David Frost said during a speech in Lisbon that the EU “doesn’t always look like it wants us to succeed" or “get back to constructive working together.”

He said a fundamental rewrite of the mutually agreed divorce deal was the only way to fix the exes' “fractious relationship.” And he warned that Britain could push an emergency override button on the deal if it didn't get its way.

“We constantly face generalized accusations that we can’t be trusted and that we aren’t a reasonable international actor,” Frost added — a response to EU claims that the U.K. is seeking to renege on the legally binding treaty that it negotiated and signed.

Post-Brexit tensions have crystalized in a worsening fight over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. to share a land border with an EU country. Under the most delicate and contentious part of the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland remains inside the EU's single market for trade in goods, in order to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland.

That means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods going to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., despite the fact they are part of the same country.

The regulations are intended to prevent goods from Britain entering the EU’s tariff-free single market while keeping an open border on the island of Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

The U.K. government soon complained the arrangements weren't working. It said the rules and restrictions impose burdensome red tape on businesses. Never short of a belligerent metaphor, 2021 has already brought a “sausage war,” with Britain asking the EU to drop a ban on processed British meat products such as sausages entering Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland's British Unionist community, meanwhile, say the Brexit deal undermines the 1998 Good Friday peace accord — which sought to protect the rights of both Unionist and Irish Nationalist communities — by weakening Northern Ireland’s ties with the rest of the U.K.

The bloc has agreed to look at changes to the Protocol, and is due to present proposals on Wednesday. Before that move, Britain raised the stakes again, with Frost demanding sweeping changes to the way the agreement is governed.

In a speech in the Portuguese capital, Frost said the Protocol “is not working.”

“It has completely lost consent in one community in Northern Ireland,” he said. “It is not doing the thing it was set up to do – protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. In fact it is doing the opposite. It has to change.”

Most contentiously, he said the EU must also remove the European Court of Justice as the ultimate arbiter of disputes concerning trade in Northern Ireland and instead agree to international arbitration.

He said the role of the EU court “means the EU can make laws which apply in Northern Ireland without any kind of democratic scrutiny or discussion.”

The EU is highly unlikely to agree to the U.K. demand. The bloc's highest court is seen as the pinnacle of the free trade single market, and Brussels has vowed not to undermine its own order.

Ireland’s Europe minister, Thomas Byrne, said the bloc's members would “stay completely calm, we stay unified, but we stay firm in our objectives.”

He said the EU would try to make the trade arrangements work better, but dismissed the issue of the European court's role as “completely theoretical.”

“It has no practical application and has not been raised by anybody," he said.

Some EU observers say Britain's demand to remove the court's oversight shows it isn't serious about making the Brexit deal work.

If the U.K. went through with Frost's threat to invoke Article 16, a clause allowing either side to suspend the agreement in exceptional circumstances, it would send already testy relations into a deep chill and could lead to a trade war between Britain and the bloc — one that would hurt the U.K. economy more than its much larger neighbor.

The economically minute but symbolically charged subject of fish, which held up a trade deal to the final minute last year, is also stoking division now.

This week France was rallying its EU partners for a joint stance and action if necessary if London wouldn’t grant more licenses for small French fishing boats to roam close to the U.K. crown dependencies of Jersey and Guernsey that hug France’s Normandy coast.

In France’s parliament last week, Prime Minister Jean Castex accused Britain of reneging on its promise over fishing.

“We see in the clearest way possible that Great Britain does not respect its own signature,” he said.

In a relationship where both sides often fall back on cliches about the other, Castex was harking back to the centuries-old French insult of “Perfidious Albion,” a nation that can never be trusted.

Across the English Channel, U.K. Brexit supporters often depict a conniving EU, hurt by Britain's departure, doing its utmost to make Brexit less than a success by throwing up bureaucratic impediments.

“The EU and we have got into a low equilibrium, (a) somewhat fractious relationship," Frost conceded. He said it "need not always be like that, but ... it takes two to fix it.”

___

Jill Lawless reported from London.

___

Follow AP's coverage of post-Brexit developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Derrick

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

BRUSSELS (AP) — The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom. Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

EU urges UK to drop rhetoric in Northern Ireland Brexit row

The EU has urged the UK to drop the “political rhetoric” in the row over Brexit negotiations for Northern Ireland, revealing it will make what it described as “far-reaching proposals” to break the impasse next week. The European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič told a conference in Dublin he had a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Lord Frost says the EU 'doesn't always look like it wants the UK to succeed' and warns it will 'take two' to fix the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship as he calls for compromise over Northern Ireland border rules

Lord Frost today claimed it 'doesn't always look like' the EU wants the UK to succeed as he warned it will 'take two' to repair the 'fractious' post-Brexit relationship between Britain and Brussels. The Government's Brexit chief said 'we didn't want it to be like this' and 'if there is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Poultry Site

Ireland and UK trade barbs on Twitter over Brexit border checks

The protocol was part of the Brexit settlement Prime Minister Boris Johnson negotiated with the EU, but London has repeatedly said it must be rewritten less than a year after taking force due to the barriers businesses face when importing British goods into Northern Ireland. Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

UK and Ireland clash over Northern Ireland Protocol ahead of major speech by Lord Frost tomorrow in which he will demand the EU agree to major changes to post-Brexit deal

The UK and Ireland clashed over Northern Ireland today ahead of a major crunch point in post-Brexit relations with the EU. Brexit Minister Lord Frost is to give a speech tomorrow in which he will make removing the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in administering the Northern Ireland Protocol a red-line issue.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Post Brexit
primenewsghana.com

Brexit: EU to reveal new proposals on Northern Ireland Protocol

The EU is to outline new proposals later for the part of the Brexit deal that covers Northern Ireland. Their proposals will cover customs, agri-food, medicines and the role of Northern Ireland politicians. The current arrangement avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU, UK must be given time to discuss N. Ireland- Ireland's Coveney

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - EU and British negotiators need to be given time to discuss possible changes to Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, expressing hope that they could register progress in the next few weeks. The European Commission has made a "major...
ECONOMY
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid UK map: How many cases are in your area?

Ministers are under intense pressure to trigger ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions as cases of the virus reached their highest level in months.The latest government figures showed a further 49,139 people tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday – almost eight times the rate in March, and a steady increase from the 43,738 recorded 24 hours earlier. On Monday, the figure stood at 49,156.Health secretary Sajid Javid held the first Covid press briefing in several weeks on Wednesday, as concerns around the rise in cases grows. The last time a minister gave such a conference was when Boris Johnson announced his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

The European Union's top official on Wednesday exhorted the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. On the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told legislators that since the bloc imports 90% of its gas — much of it from strategic rival Russia — “this makes us vulnerable.” As a result she wants the EU to double down on a swift transition to clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Not even possibly cancelling Christmas can change minds on Brexit – the nation is as bitterly divided as ever

Contemplating a Christmas this year without turkey, toys or a tree, I wondered to myself what it might take for people to decide that Brexit was maybe not as great as it was cracked up to be, and start thinking about whether being in the European Union might not be so bad, after all. Maybe this is the start of a backlash. Soon the opposition parties will start to mumble about a closer relationship with our closest friends, neighbours and economic partners, with whom we have so much in common. Then there’d be a few brave souls making the...
EUROPE
The Independent

UK secures trade deal with New Zealand

The UK has secured a trade agreement with New Zealand, the government has announced. Sealed on a Zoom call between Boris Johnson and his Kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday, the so-called agreement-in-principle is a major step towards a full free trade agreement. One of the greatest long-term benefits from the deal, which has limited immediate economic value given New Zealand’s relatively small population, will be making it easier for British businesses to sell services to the country. Bilateral trade was worth £2.3 billion in 2020. The country accounts for just 0.2 per cent of UK trade.A final-hour refusal...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

UK palace says queen, 95, spent night in hospital for checks

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after canceling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London...
HEALTH
AFP

Experts find UK parliament 'falling apart'

It has been an enduring symbol of democracy since the 19th century but Britain's parliament is crumbling, producing an eye-watering bill and urgent calls to fix it. Officials on Friday detailed thousands of issues with the landmark building, from stonework cracks and water damage to outdated electrical and mechanical systems. "Despite a programme of maintenance works, it's falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of a programme of essential restoration," said the leader of the House of Lords, Natalie Evans. The array of defects were recorded by dozens of engineers, architectural surveyors and other specialists who spent a combined 4,700 hours investigating the more than 150-year-old Palace of Westminster.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain and New Zealand have agreed on a trade deal that eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. expands economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented late Wednesday in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy