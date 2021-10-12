CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was trapped': Shipping giant investigates alleged rape of 19-year-old during federal training program

By By Blake Ellis, Melanie Hicken, CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and launched an investigation in the wake of an explosive blog post from a student at a federal service academy who said she was raped in 2019 on one of the company's ships when she was 19 years old. The anonymous...

