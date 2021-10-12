CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cruis’n Blast Review

By Luke Reilly
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn outrageous and anarchic throwback racer built for people allergic to brake buttons, Cruis’n Blast is a goofy and cheesily garish ode to a near-extinct style of arcade racing that once ruled the road. Extremely easy to pick up and play and primed to appeal to anyone whose favourite colour starts with the word “neon”, Cruis’n Blast wears all of its old-school sensibilities proudly on its sleeve.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Legendary Weapons

Welcome to the Legendary Weapons section of the New World IGN Wiki guide and walkthrough! This section will eventually contain explainers on how to unlock the Legendary category of weapons that you can use at max level, and only once you've buffed your weapon skill of choice up to Weapon Mastery 20.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Body Dump

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Body Dump mission in Act 3: Remnants. Listed below is the complete The Body Dump Walkthrough and strategy guide. The Body Dump is the final mission in Act 3:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Review

Imagine yourself walking through a tunnel in the underground ruins of the ancient Sumerian Empire. The camera focuses tightly behind your back, adding to that sense of claustrophobia and dread as you clunkily move through the caverns. Suddenly, you hear the distinctive screams of famed High School Musical diva Sharpay Evans from ahead. You know you’re about to be met with a heart-pounding fight against some godforsaken terror that will be sure to test your quick-time event skills.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Gameplay Overview

Check out the first developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters. In this gameplay overview, creative director Noah Decter-Jackson and the development team at Complex Games give us a deep dive into what Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is about, the game's systems, who the Grey Knights are, and more. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is scheduled to release in 2022 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is available to wishlist now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Brake#Shark#Earthquake#Cruis N Blast Review#Cruis N Blast
IGN

Razer Enki Review

Hot on the heels of its Iskur gaming chair, Razer is out to deliver something entirely more traditional but no less premium with its second major release: the Enki. While the Iskur focused on ergonomics and striking design with its snakeskin-like adjustable lumbar support, the Enki is Razer’s answer to the classic racing chair. Filled with small touches for enhanced comfort and a premium feel, this gaming chair is one to watch ahead of the holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Road to Hell

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Road to Hell mission in Act 3: Remnants. Listed below is the complete The Road to Hell Walkthrough and strategy guide. For this mission, we highly suggest using the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Abomination

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing The Abomination mission in Act 4: The Abomination. Listed below is the complete The Abomination Walkthrough and strategy guide. The Abomination is the final mission in Act 4. You will...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Riftbreaker Review

There were so many moments while playing The Riftbreaker where I stood at the precipice of annihilation: my resources dwindling, my base relatively undefended as I scrambled to put out fires, and tens of thousands of aggressive aliens marching in my direction. Whether I was managing resources, constructing my base of operations, making upgrade decisions for my mech, or battling hordes of enemies, this RTS/top-down shooter hybrid rarely let me feel at ease – in a good way. Even with several unfortunate bugs and a bland story, surviving by the skin of my teeth through meticulous time management and split-second decision-making made it all worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lion's Roar

This page of the IGN Far Cry 6 guide contains a complete walkthrough of the El Este mission; The Lion's Roar. NOTE: To unlock this Operation, you must have completed Our Right To Party. The Lion's Roar. LOADOUT RECOMMENDATION: You’ll fight a number of powerful vehicles in this Operation, including...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Infernax - Announcement Trailer

Watch the brutal announcement for Infernax, an upcoming demon-slaying action-adventure game inspired by 8-bit retro classics. Infernax follows Alcedor, a famed knight who discovers an unholy magic has spread throughout his land while he was away. Armed with a skull-splitting mace and a trusty shield, Alcedor vows to obliterate the grotesque beasts roaming his home in an epic side-scrolling quest recalling the essence of classically difficult action-adventure games. Infernax is slated for launch in Q1 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Valle De Oro Operations

This page of the IGN guide for Far Cry 6 contains links to every mission or operation in the Valle De Oro region. You can also check out our fully interactable map of Yara for all the collectibles in the region (and the rest of Yara). How to Start Operations...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mario Party Superstars: The Final Video Preview

We played Mario Party Superstars and checked out the spooky Horror Land board from Mario Party 2. We also visited Mt. Minigames and played Bumper Balls ten times in a row. Mario Party Superstars is a nostalgia trip of iconic boards, minigames, and new improvements on the original Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All FND Cache Locations

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details the locations of every FDA Crate in the game. These are the black crates with a red stripe, and will give you either a new weapon, or Gun Powder that you can use to craft new Weapon Mods. Use the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

IGN's Haunted Chocolatier guide has collectible locations for every hidden item in Haunted Chocolatier. This collectibles page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, lists, maps, and videos!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disciples: Liberation - Release Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for Disciples: Liberation, for a look at gameplay and more from the dark fantasy strategy RPG, available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. In Disciples: Liberation, follow the story of Avyanna, a child of two worlds--yet part of none--on a quest to explore a war-torn world. Starting out as an unknown and petty mercenary, her quest will lead players through sorrow and bloodshed before she eventually gains control of a mighty army, ready to challenge fate. Along the way, she will be challenged to make many difficult choices, from selecting companions to navigating romantic encounters. It's up to the player to decide what sort of leader she will become. With her army, which can be recruited from over 50 units, players will fight complex turn-based battles against beastly creatures, in which only shrewd tactics will lead to victory. Avyanna's motto will serve players well: 'Regret later. Act now.'
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Saints Row - Criminal Ventures Trailer

Get a deep dive into a new feature called Criminal Ventures coming to Saints Row. Criminal Ventures is one way to build your empire in the game. With Criminal Ventures, you get to choose how your Saints empire takes shape and which ventures you build. Where they get built in the city is also up to you, changing the landscape and offering unique gameplay, characters, and rewards. Make bank with your very own Shady Oaks Medical Clinic; go cause yourself some damage, play in traffic and watch the cash roll in from all those totally real injuries you get. Take over the already booming food truck drug business and corner the market yourself by building a Chalupacabra and serving Mexican food with your own special kick. Or Bright Futures Disposal facility, all you have to do is find somewhere to illegally dump some potentially pretty dangerous stuff and you're getting paid - just don't think too hard about the environmental impact. Or how about pulling your team together for a heist with Let's Pretend? Or a Totally Legitimate Laundry service? Or an arms dealership? Saints Row is coming to Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy