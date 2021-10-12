Cruis’n Blast Review

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.

