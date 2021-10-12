CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost an LTFS Volume. looking for possibilities to recover data.

By HKPune
High Point Enterprise
 9 days ago

I am using an Hpe LTO 6250 drive connected to mac os 10.11.6 using HPE LTFS 3.4.2. I have archived an tape about an year ago and kept in shelf. Recently tried to mount the tape to restore some data from it using a different HPE 6250 drive and HPE LTFS 3.2.0 it said "mounting is failed; index xml pcdata parser is failed". Then I went to know that this tape is written using HPE LTFS 3.4.2, So I reinstalled the version and tried but the result is same.

