NFT sales continue to hit new records with increased investor confidence in the markets. The value-based utility that comes along with the technology makes NFTs one of the most practical applications of blockchain technology. However, the mainstream adoption of NFTs is slow. The centralised NFT marketplaces not only make it technically challenging but also highly expensive for creators and brands to leverage NFTs. Xircus, a blockchain startup has come up with an advanced solution that allows anyone to create a custom NFT marketplace and launch their own NFT tokens using the pre-built Xircus deployer studio.

