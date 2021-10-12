CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelo Mathews open to play for Sri Lanka again: Report

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], October 12 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews might return to play for his country after making himself available for selection. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mathews had communicated his intentions via mail to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the board will take a final decision on the matter on Tuesday.

Angelo Mathews available for selections for upcoming tours: SLC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 12 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews has informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he is available for selections for the upcoming tours. "Accordingly, with immediate effect, Mathews will join the squads training at the High-Performance Center, focusing on future international tours," SLC said in an official statement.
