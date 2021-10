The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the 2022 Winter Games following a ceremony in Greece overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record. Beijing -- set in February to become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games -- held a welcome event for the flame at the capital's Olympic Tower, where it will go on display. A short torch relay in early February consisting of 1,200 torchbearers will carry the flame around the three Olympic competition zones, organisers said. With the Games just over 100 days away, the flame was carried off a plane in a red lantern and then welcomed by a children's choir before being transferred to a cauldron by the city's Communist Party secretary Cai Qi.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO