CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Estate Planning

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
lafayetteco.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a single, easy session, you'll complete a will, financial power of attorney, and combined medical directive (including a living will, medical power of attorney, and organ donation), all with the help of Colorado licensed attorney Mike Anderson. This class includes all materials, witnessing, notarizing, individual review, and plenty of time for discussion and questions. Participants do not need to bring anything to the program. The fee is per person. Rocky Mountain Legal Center will schedule individual follow-up sessions to complete documents.

www.lafayetteco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Demmel Law Office Offers Estate Planning and Family Law

If you need help navigating the legal world of estate planning or family law, Demmel Law Office can help. Their expert team specializes in specific legal areas so they can offer their clients the best help possible. Owner, Jim Demmel spoke with Amy about what they can offer in terms of legal service.
LAW
koamnewsnow.com

How to Change Your Estate Plan During Divorce

Divorce is never easy, and estate planning can make it all the more challenging. At such an emotional time, more paperwork is probably the last thing you want on your to-do list. But taking a few key steps is critical to your financial future. “I’m hearing these estate planning questions...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Post-Bulletin

Every estate plan needs some specific documents

As a farmer, you know how important it is to be prepared for any contingency. And you should approach your business exit with as much planning and preparation as you run your farm. SCORE has partnered with Mass Mutual to develop some great resources for this topic and makes them...
ECONOMY
Norristown Times Herald

Legal Ease: Why everyone needs an estate plan

Most people fail to create an estate plan because they mistakenly believe that their personal situation doesn’t require them to plan. For example, an unmarried individual with no children may think an estate plan is unnecessary because they have listed beneficiary designations on their assets and they do not necessarily need to provide for anyone upon their death. Or perhaps someone with adult children believes that an estate plan isn’t necessary because all of their assets will pass to their children. Most commonly, spouses do not create an estate plan because they assume their spouse has the legal authority to handle their affairs and that all of their estate will pass to the spouse upon their death. You get the idea, there are lots of situations where people think they don’t need an estate plan and the legal community would adamantly disagree.
MONTGOMERY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
US News and World Report

Estate Planning Tips to Keep Your Money in the Family

The prospect of estate planning can seem overwhelming, but don't put it off. Having an estate plan is crucial to ensuring your money and assets go to your intended heirs. The good news is your family probably won't have to worry about paying estate taxes. In 2021, you'd have to die with assets exceeding $11.7 million to trigger the estate tax, although there is a proposal in Congress that would cut the exemption in half.
ECONOMY
wgnradio.com

Estate planning and the benefits of having a trust instead of a will

Attorney John Heggie from Wochner Law Firm speaks to host Jon Hansen about estate planning. Heggie explains the different types of plans: the power of attorney, wills, trusts, and more. John Heggie also answered caller questions. For more information visit https://www.wochnerlawfirm.com/
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

ARP Tax Pro Delivers Ethical Tax and Estate Planning for Retirement and the Building of Generational Wealth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ARP Tax Pro, a boutique tax consultancy from Phoenix, has found itself in the midst of a tax-planning and estate planning boom in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've all been significantly affected by the impact of the virus and the reminder that life is more fragile than we realized still rings in our ears.
PHOENIX, AZ
Post-Bulletin

Documents needed to complete estate plan for farm families

This is my fourth and last column in a series on the topic of helping farm families to plan their future around the farm business. I have discussed the importance of developing a succession plan and that it is important to identify your exit options and to analyze each of them. The whole process is finished with a complete estate plan. Today, I will go over the steps for gathering and documenting your assets and list some of the special challenges for farmers as they complete their estate plans.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Planning#Organ Donation#Living Will
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
journalistpr.com

There Will Be No More Stimulus Check: Latest Updates

Stimulus Check has been an incredibly emotionally supportive network for individuals of America. The drive of the American Rescue Plan has carried a feeling of monetary help to the residents of the United States. The cash got from the checks was put to a ton of utilization. The greater part of individuals was jobless because of the beginning of the pandemic. Subsequently, they depended on their lease.
ECONOMY
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
LehighValleyLive.com

Which state has the highest Social Security payment?

In 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimated that more than 65 million people benefit from Social Security programs. Out of those 65 million people, 50 million people are either retired workers or dependents who qualify for a Supplementary Security Income (SSI) payment, according to the agency. However, the monthly...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

Larger Social Security checks can be invaluable if you have too little saved. There are ways to increase your benefits. A delayed claim could result in a 24% benefit increase. The average monthly Social Security benefit is around $1,559. That's not enough to live on, and it will never be sufficient to serve as your only means of support as a retiree.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy