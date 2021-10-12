Estate Planning

Most people fail to create an estate plan because they mistakenly believe that their personal situation doesn’t require them to plan. For example, an unmarried individual with no children may think an estate plan is unnecessary because they have listed beneficiary designations on their assets and they do not necessarily need to provide for anyone upon their death. Or perhaps someone with adult children believes that an estate plan isn’t necessary because all of their assets will pass to their children. Most commonly, spouses do not create an estate plan because they assume their spouse has the legal authority to handle their affairs and that all of their estate will pass to the spouse upon their death. You get the idea, there are lots of situations where people think they don’t need an estate plan and the legal community would adamantly disagree.

