Estate Planning
In a single, easy session, you'll complete a will, financial power of attorney, and combined medical directive (including a living will, medical power of attorney, and organ donation), all with the help of Colorado licensed attorney Mike Anderson. This class includes all materials, witnessing, notarizing, individual review, and plenty of time for discussion and questions. Participants do not need to bring anything to the program. The fee is per person. Rocky Mountain Legal Center will schedule individual follow-up sessions to complete documents.www.lafayetteco.gov
