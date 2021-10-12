Public Art Committee

Last night Naperville Exploratory Task Force on Public Art presented its recommendation to the Naperville City Council outlining plans to form an arts committee. The group, once established, will be responsible for the administration of public art programs in the city. Public art has long been a hot topic in Naperville, in part, because of controversy over whether certain pieces are representative of the community and its diversity. Officials acknowledge there is more work to be done before the arts committee is established. Among the issues lingering after the council’s discussion are questions about the group’s set up as a potential nonprofit and the city’s relationship to the group. Ultimately, the task forces’ report to the city was accepted by the council in a 5-4 split vote.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO