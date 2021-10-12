CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Public Art Committee meets at 7pm on 2nd Wednesday of each month. The Public Art Committee (PAC), a subcommittee of the. Cultural Arts Commission (LCAC), is an advisory group appointed by City Council to review proposals and make recommendations regarding the selection and display of artwork. The PAC is also responsible for the administration, management, maintenance and repair of public artwork. The PAC works closely with the Arts and Cultural Resources Department to plan and implement programs for the Community.

