City Morgue Bring Next Generation Hip Hop / Metal Fusion to The Regency Ballroom, October 14th
Combining metal and hip hop isn’t exactly a new concept — 1993’s “Slam” by rappers Onyx saw a metal remix collab with Biohazard that helped boost its sales, the early 2000s were some of the most successful for nu-metal acts like Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park, and Florida’s Ghostemane formally released his fresh flavor of trap metal in 2015 with a pair of successful satanically-charged albums. So, what’s next?sfsonic.com
