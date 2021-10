Great donated Runic Factory 5 a limited edition and a preorder bonus before launch. All information about this can be found in the accompanying press release:. The physical limited edition of Runic Factory 5 has a suggested retail price of $79.99 and includes a physical version of the game and other collectibles. These include a sumptuous steelbook case, a softcover artbook with illustrations of the game, and the “Melodies of Norad” soundtrack CD with music by rune factoryfranchise. In addition to these physical items, the limited edition also includes exclusive game content in the form of additional costumes for the playable character. The limited edition is available at participating retailers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO