Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will once again clash at Crown Jewel this Thursday for the WWE Universal Championship. But while these two have faced off numerous times over the years, this match has two major differences — Reigns is now a heel and Paul Heyman finds himself at the center of the conflict. Ever since "The Beast" returned at SummerSlam, he has been claiming that Heyman is still his advocate and has successfully negotiated things for him like his title match at Crown Jewel and his status as a free agent during the 2021 WWE Draft. Heyman has consistently sworn his allegiance to "The Tribal Chief" but the uncertainty has only enraged Reigns week after week.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO