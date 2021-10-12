Marvel Legends Teases Anniversary Captain America Figure
Marvel Legends has just teased a new Captain America figure as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration. Launching as part of its Series 1 drop, this updated toy figure carries a lot of the original 2002 version’s designs but with subtle changes like an updated shield and bolder colors. Standing six inches in height, this figure comes with 14 accessories which include a diorama backdrop, a stand, an alternate head, and two extra sets of hands.hypebeast.com
