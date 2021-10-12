CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTO THE FRAY: Tyrants, Tax-havens and Territory

By Dr. Martin Sherman
The Jewish Press
 9 days ago

“…the only certainty is that there is nothing certain”.–Gaius Plinius Secundus (“Pliny the Elder”), a Roman writer and military commander (circa 24 – 79 CE) For Israel, the recent revelations regarding the financial machinations of the Jordanian monarch, King Abdullah, exposed by the release of the Pandora Papers, are likely to have far-reaching ramifications, which extend well beyond the hullabaloo of the public scandal and speculative media prattle. Indeed, the exposé, involving a huge leak of confidential files of numerous past and present politicians, plutocrats, and other high-profile personalities (including Abdullah), from miscellaneous tax havens, harbor the potential for serious strategic impact, particularly on considerations regarding the long-term configuration of Israel’s eastern front.

#Iran#Tyrants#Roman#Jordanian#Israeli#Hashemite#Mossad
