Lukaku happy with second beginning at Chelsea, but always looking to improve
Romelu Lukaku’s return as the prodigal son has gone quite well so far, with Chelsea sitting on top of the Premier League table after the first seven matches, and Lukaku himself leading the team in scoring with four goals in nine games. That’s certainly not an earth-shattering ratio, but neither is it too concerning, even if he has gone without a goal in his last five appearances in all competitions.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
Comments / 0