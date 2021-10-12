CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Lukaku happy with second beginning at Chelsea, but always looking to improve

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku’s return as the prodigal son has gone quite well so far, with Chelsea sitting on top of the Premier League table after the first seven matches, and Lukaku himself leading the team in scoring with four goals in nine games. That’s certainly not an earth-shattering ratio, but neither is it too concerning, even if he has gone without a goal in his last five appearances in all competitions.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea striker Lukaku to miss Nations League clash due to injury

Belgium pair Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss the Nations League third-placed play-off with Italy because of "muscle overloads". Chelsea striker Lukaku will go back to Belgium, rather than London, first from Italy and boss Roberto Martinez does not know when he will be fit. Lukaku played all of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Havertz: Tuchel always demands the best from you

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz isn't panicking over his slow season start. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has publicly demanded more from the Germany international. And Havertz told the club's website: "I agree with him about pre-season. When you have success and you score a very important goal, of course it gives you confidence, but I think it's not only about confidence. I just feel very good here now, I know the players, I know the staff, I know the games, the opponents a bit better and sometimes this also helps you a lot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Negotiations That Led Lukaku to Join Chelsea

Chelsea manager has revealed the negotiations that took place in the build up to Romelu Lukaku's signing for Chelsea this summer. The Belgian international joined Chelsea in August 2021 for a reported £97.5 million. Lukaku originally played in a Blues jersey from 2011-2014, but only made a handful of appearances,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Havertz: Lukaku focus will help my game

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz admits he's changed his game this season. Havertz says the arrival of Romelu Lukaku has forced an adjustment. He told chelseafc.com: "We have a lot of offensive players and sometimes we also switch the system. Sometimes I play as a number 10, sometimes as a number nine. I like the position I'm playing in this system very much and I'm enjoying it. It's my favourite position, somewhere up front, and it's very nice also to play these positions with these good players here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Yardbarker

Hansi Flick: Werner Can be Happy With Development at Chelsea

Germany manager Hansi Flick has opened up on Timo Werner's development during his time at Chelsea. The forward has a less than impressive first season in London but has found his feet under Thomas Tuchel in his second year with the Blues, bagging against Southampton recently. Speaking during an international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker leaves Belgium camp due to 'muscle fatigue'

Romelu Lukaku has left the Belgium squad due to "muscle fatigue", says head coach Roberto Martinez. Chelsea striker Lukaku will miss the Nations League third-place play-off against Italy in Turin on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The 28-year-old scored Belgium's second goal and played the full 90 minutes in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lukaku claims he's returned to Chelsea as 'complete package'

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku says he has returned to the club as the "complete package". The Belgian made just 15 appearances during his first spell at Stamford Bridge before leaving for Everton in 2014. Now after stints at Manchester United and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old feels he has improved immensely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#But Always
Tribal Football

Lukaku: First Chelsea spell tough but helpful

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku says a first tough spell at Stamford Bridge was the making of his career. The lack of game time was difficult but, as he looks back at that period now with hindsight and the wisdom of over a decade in the senior game, it proved significant in shaping the professional he is now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel apologises to Inter Milan fans over Lukaku transfer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has apologised to Inter Milan and their supporters over the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian centre-forward won the Serie A title with Inter under Antonio Conte last season. However, the club's finances led to Conte's departure, while Lukaku was sold to Chelsea for £100 million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newton: Lukaku wasn't ready for Chelsea first time around

Former Chelsea coach Eddie Newton says Romelu Lukaku wasn't ready to compete for the first team the first time around. Lukaku, who returned to Stamford Bridge this summer for £98m, was one of many who was passed on as a young player. But in this instance Newton feels the Belgian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boost for Brentford as Lukaku returns to training - but Rudiger absent

Romelu Lukaku was back in Chelsea training after suffering an injury scare with Belgium. The 28-year-old played no part in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off against Italy as a precaution. Chelsea initially allowed Lukaku to return to Belgium for recovery. But with a clash against Brentford on Saturday, Lukaku...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Romelu Lukaku returns early to Chelsea due to muscle ‘overload’

Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium’s UEFA Nations League third-place match against Italy on Sunday — a game that Thibaut Courtois has rightly called absolutely pointless — after leaving the national team and returning early to Chelsea. As confirmed by Belgium head coach Roberto Martínez, the Chelsea striker has a bit...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Agent defends Chelsea striker Lukaku: He still follows Inter Milan

The agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has defended the manner of his departure from Inter Milan. Lukaku left many Interisti furious when he departed for Chelsea in a £98m deal this past summer. Federico Pastorello told TMW: “He has Inter in his heart, people can say what they want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Romelu Lukaku Offers Chelsea Major Boost for London Derby vs Brentford

Romelu Lukaku will lead the Chelsea line against Brentford, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed. The 28-year-old broke his goal drought during the international break with a stunning finish for Belgium in their 3-2 Nations League defeat to France. But there was sour news for the Blues as he returned to Cobham...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy