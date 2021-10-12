Squirrel Hill Native Joshua Angrist Wins Nobel Prize In Economics

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A born-and-raised Pittsburgher has won the Nobel Prize for Economics.

Joshua Angrist is a professor at MIT, who grew up in Squirrel Hill, graduated high school at Allderdice, and went on to earn degrees from Oberlin and Princeton.

His work has changed the way researchers think about natural experiments, observing economic situations as they unfold in the real world.

Reporters caught up with Angrist outside his home in Boston on Monday.

“Of course I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It’s an honor to get the Nobel Prize, and especially to be recognized with my co-winner Guido Imbens and Dave Card, you know, who are wonderful scholars, and I couldn’t be happier,” Angrist said.

As Angrist mentioned, he is sharing his Nobel with his colleague Guido Imbens.

Another half went to David Card, who actually has a Pennsylvania connection, too.

Card looked at the minimum wage at the border of Pennsylvania dn new Jersey, and found that raising the minimum wage did not lead to less hiring.