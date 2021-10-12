CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Jazz Music To Return At New Restaurant At Former James Street Gastropub

 9 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been missing live jazz on the North Side, this will be music to your ears.

An investor plans to reopen the former James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy.

The building dates back to the 1800’s, but closed on a sour note in 2017 after noise complaints from neighbors.

(Courtesy: 422 Foreland, LLC)

The new owner is investing $5 million into the building, including a $500,000 loan from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in February with live music.

