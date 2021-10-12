CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zintle Mpupha: Exeter Chiefs' South Africa women's international aims to blaze trail for more Springbok players

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a country who are the reigning men's world champions and seen as a global superpower in rugby union, it seems strange that South Africa might need a trailblazer to drive their women's game. But that is exactly what Zintle Mpupha hopes to achieve after becoming the first Springbok to...

