CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Great! Work Begins On Pavilion at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey

By Shawn Michaels
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was back in November of 2020 that the main gazebo at Huddy Park in Downtown Toms River collapsed...leaving the three-piece gazebo reduced to rubble. The Township believed that strong wind storms and bad weather caused the situation for the larger of the two gazebo's that are situated at Huddy Park. The good news is that work has begun once again on the main gazebo at Huddy Park and will once again be a beautiful part of the Downtown Toms River park.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Charming New Jersey Town Makes Top 20 Best Christmas Town List

Yes, it is right around the corner. Like it or not, the holidays are just about upon us, and that means the warm, fuzzy feelings we all enjoy visiting all the gorgeous towns of the Jersey Shore as they deck the halls up and down our local streets. And one New Jersey town has made a national list for best Christmas towns. Can you guess which one?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

How NJ shore businesses survived summer of 2021: A look back and ahead

Because of the pandemic lockdowns and limits, tourism spending in New Jersey took a big hit in 2020, but merchants down the shore enjoyed a great bounce-back this summer. During a Shoreview presentation at Stockton University on Thursday, Lori Pepenella, the CEO of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, said visitors flocked to the region in June, July and August.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Government
Beach Radio

10 Trick-or-Treats We Do Not Want Again in Ocean County, NJ

We had so much fun with this talking to you about those Trick-or-Treats that were the worst growing up with Shawn & Sue. Halloween is such a fun time of the year for kids and parents. Walking around neighborhoods with a pumpkin or a pillowcase filled with so many treats is every kid's dream. Except, when you get that "one" treat that's horrible.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The 5 Most Annoying Roads in Ocean County, NJ; Do You Agree?

Sitting around talking at the table with my friends, "Let's talk about the annoying roads in Ocean County." It's that road that every time you're driving on it, you're rolling your eyes. And of course saying, "This road is so annoying." WOW, I opened a giant can of worms. You mention different roads in Ocean County, the roads that you and your friends most frequent, which one is the most annoying - there's an opinion for every road.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Thursday NJ weather: One last warm day, before fall temps return

Once again, Thursday's warm temperatures will feel more like early September than late October. But our next cooldown is just around the corner, as more typical fall conditions will prevail by the weekend. We also have to discuss the return of clouds and rain — including the threat for some really soggy weather next week.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Beach Radio

Can You Legally Make A Left Out Of Point Pleasant’s Stop & Shop?

You see it every day if you are a Point Pleasant Boro local. You are trying to get out of the Stop & Shop parking lot after what can only be described as a harrowing driving and parking experience and all you want to do is get out of that lot and head home. But you can't do that when a car two cars up is lingering at the exit, unable to make a left across traffic on to Bridge Ave.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#The Gazebo#Superstorm Sandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beach Radio

15 New Jersey Counties That Are Ranked As The Best To Live In – 2021

I live in Monmouth County and I work in Ocean County, I have everything I need. After spending many years living in many unique states, I think the Jersey Shore is one of the best places to live in the country. We have awesome local businesses, wonderful restaurants, beautiful beaches, and fun nightlife, but how do Monmouth & Ocean Counties compare to other New Jersey counties?
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy