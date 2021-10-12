UC Berkeley to establish aerospace engineering major for fall 2022

UC Berkeley College of Engineering announced an aerospace engineering major Wednesday, set to begin fall 2022. The aerospace engineering minor was established in fall 2020, and the major will be launched by campus’s department of mechanical engineering in response to a “resurgence” of aerospace-related research and development, according to campus professor Panos Papadopoulos, the faculty lead spearheading the major’s development. Many faculty members in the College of Engineering have expertise in fields related to aerospace engineering, Papadopoulos added, and a number of clubs on campus provide opportunities to explore the subject.