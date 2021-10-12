CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kim Jong Un visits weapons expo, blames U.S. for tensions

By Thomas Maresca
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1A1k_0cOV9YtU00
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made remarks at a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang and blamed the United States for continued tensions on the Korean Peninsula, state-run media reported Tuesday. Photo by KCNA/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the opening of a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang where nuclear-capable missiles were on display and gave an address criticizing the United States for the continued instability on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Tuesday.

Photos carried in the Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim delivering a speech at the "Self Defense 2021" expo and viewing weapons including the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The Hwasong-16, a nuclear-capable missile analysts believe is capable of carrying several warheads and reaching the entire continental United States, was unveiled at a military parade in October of last year.

Kim said in his speech that North Korea was continuing to build up its military capacity as a deterrent against an increasingly weaponized South Korea and a hostile United States.

"The military threats before our state are different from 10, five or even three years ago," Kim said, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency. "While they speak about peace, cooperation and prosperity, we can see the different military exercises that the United States and South Korea frequently engage in."

Kim made the remarks on Monday at the exhibition, which was held to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

Under the administration of President Joe Biden, Washington has repeatedly said that officials are ready to meet with their North Korean counterparts without preconditions, but Kim rejected the overtures in his speech.

"Recently, the United States has frequently signaled that it is not hostile to our country, but there is no behavioral basis to believe that," Kim said. "The United States is still raising tensions in the region by its actions and misjudgments."

"What is clear is that the political instability in the region cannot be easily resolved due to its origin in the United States," he added.

Kim also criticized South Korea's "over-the-top" modernization of its own military, citing the country's purchase of F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States, as well as its development of new weapons.

Last month, South Korea tested several new missiles, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile, and recently announced plans to develop its own aircraft carrier.

South Korea's presidential Blue House responded to Kim's comments, with a senior official saying in a message to reporters that Seoul would not "predict North Korea's intentions or position" but would continue to "monitor North Korea's attitude and analyze it closely and comprehensively."

North Korea conducted a flurry of weapons tests of its own in September, with four launches of new hardware, including a new long-range cruise missile, a train-launched ballistic missile and a hypersonic missile. The tests drew condemnation from Seoul and Washington and prompted the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting earlier this month.

Although Kim slammed Seoul's "hypocritical attitude" toward Pyongyang's weapons development, he struck a more conciliatory tone toward the South.

"If South Korea does not threaten us and our sovereignty, we will never provoke tensions on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "We are not strengthening our defense capabilities against South Korea. We are not talking about war with anyone, but preventing war itself, literally increasing the deterrence of war for the protection of sovereignty."

North Korea has clearly softened its stance toward South Korea in recent weeks, a move that analysts have said may be an effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington in order to extract concessions such as sanctions relief.

Last week, North Korea restarted communications and military hotlines with the South after cutting them off in June of last year.

Pyongyang has also appeared receptive to South Korean President Moon Jae-in's proposal to declare an official end to the Korean War. The 1950-53 conflict ended with an armistice and not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically still at war.

In a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Moon said an end-of-war declaration would bring "irreversible progress in denuclearization and usher in an era of complete peace."

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of Kim Jong Un, responded to the proposal by calling it "an interesting and an admirable idea."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
MILITARY
Reuters

N.Korea questions U.S. intent after fresh offer to meet

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, after a U.S. envoy repeated an offer to meet without preconditions. Pyongyang has said in recent weeks that its weapons tests...
WORLD
UPI News

U.S. calls for sustained, substantive talks with North Korea

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A day after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said it was time for the Asian nation to halt its belligerent behavior and engage in "sustained and substantive dialogues" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
News 8 WROC

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

North Korea has been pushing hard for years to acquire an ability to fire nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, the next key piece in Kim Jong Un’s arsenal that includes a broad range of mobile missiles and ICBMs with the potential range to reach the American homeland.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s underwater operational capability.The test Tuesday was the fifth missile launch since September and came as North Korea steps up pressure on Washington and Seoul to abandon what Pyongyang sees as hostile polices such as joint U.S.-South Korea military drills and international sanctions on the North.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the latest test “will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of...
MILITARY
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Kim Yo Jong
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Pentagon spies say Kim Jong Un is still pursuing nuclear arms

The U.S. continues to observe activity at North Korean nuclear sites that is “inconsistent with full denuclearization,” the Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report issued Friday. The conclusion, based on observations at the Yongbyon nuclear site and elsewhere, echoes assessments delivered to former President Donald Trump by U.S. intelligence...
MILITARY
AFP

Defectors sue N. Korea's Kim Jong Un in Tokyo over repatriations

North Korean defectors in Tokyo symbolically summoned Kim Jong Un to court on Thursday over a repatriation programme they describe as "state kidnapping". The unusual case is a bid to hold Pyongyang responsible for a scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move to North Korea from Japan between 1959 and 1984. The programme mainly targeted ethnic Koreans but also their Japanese spouses, lured by fantastical propaganda promising a "paradise on Earth". Five participants in the repatriation scheme who later escaped from North Korea are demanding 100 million yen ($880,000) each in damages as they make their case in the Tokyo District Court.
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missile#North Korean#Workers Party Of Korea
thedrive

This Is Our Best Look Yet At North Korea's Hypersonic Missile

The Hwasong-8 missile was just one of North Korea's most advanced weapons on display at a glitzy Kim Jong Un-hosted event. North Korea has staged an unprecedented exhibition of some of its most advanced weapon systems, including a recently revealed hypersonic boost-glide vehicle missile system, as well as an intriguing new missile design apparently intended for launch from a submarine. The display of military technology comes amid rapid developments in the field of missile systems, both in the North, and its adversary in the South.
MILITARY
NBC News

North Korean musician wears t-shirt of Kim Jong Un's face

In what analysts said may be a first, a member of an orchestra performing at an official event in North Korea this week was spotted wearing a t-shirt with the face of leader Kim Jong Un, according to video footage from state media. An orchestra conductor wore the white t-shirt...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Examiner

Kim Jong Un vows to build 'invincible' military

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed missiles developed for use on the United States mainland, vowing to build an "invincible" military, according to state media. Kim made the comment during a speech at a military exhibition on Monday in which he blamed the U.S. for creating "tensions in the region."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New York Post

Kim Jong Un displays missile arsenal, claims US causing instability

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced Monday that he is building an “invincible” military that will have the capability to launch a nuclear strike at the US — adding that its development serves to deter a “hostile” US causing instability in the region. The leader of the Hermit Kingdom,...
MILITARY
hngn.com

Kim Jong Un Blames US for Tensions on the Peninsula; North Korean Leader Pushes For More Efforts To Combat Unprecedented Difficulties

North Korea's nuclear-armed leader, Kim Jong Un, has blamed tensions on the peninsula on the United States, according to state media. Pyongyang Under Multiple International Sanctions, Blaming U.S. as the 'Root Cause'. In a recently published article in MSN News, in Kim's opening address at a defense show, he said...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

North Korea Shows Off Weapons, Calls US ‘Hypocritical,’ 'Hostile'

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un exhibited his arsenal of weapons Tuesday and vowed to create an “invincible” military in response to what he says is the U.S. failure to act on its promise of showing no hostile intent, state-run media reported. “The U.S. has frequently signaled it’s not hostile...
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
200K+
Followers
42K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy