To help policyholders with disputed insurance claims related to Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has established a new mediation program. The “Hurricane Ida Mediation Program,” which begins this week, is open to all authorized property and casualty insurers, as well as surplus lines insurers. It will facilitate disputes for personal lines residential insurance claims of up to $50,000, a release from the LDI said.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO