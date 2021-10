Gabe Kapler and Farhan Zaidi played important roles in helping the Dodgers become the powerhouse that they are, and now the San Francisco Giants manager believes the two are on the right path to doing the same with their current team. I think we're working hard to build processes that we can refine and repeat," Kapler said. I think that's just going to take some time for us to really hone in on, but I think we're on the right track.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO