New HTC VR headset reportedly coming this week, company working on its own virtual world
Remember HTC? The company that once made beautifully carved metal smartphones entered the VR business a while back. Now, according to a new report from Protocol, HTC is planning to launch its new VR headset this week. The VR headset from HTC will reportedly be called Vive Flow. It’ll primarily be a “lightweight consumer” media consumption device “with access to some casual gaming,” Protocol says.pocketnow.com
