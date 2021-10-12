CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New HTC VR headset reportedly coming this week, company working on its own virtual world

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember HTC? The company that once made beautifully carved metal smartphones entered the VR business a while back. Now, according to a new report from Protocol, HTC is planning to launch its new VR headset this week. The VR headset from HTC will reportedly be called Vive Flow. It’ll primarily be a “lightweight consumer” media consumption device “with access to some casual gaming,” Protocol says.

Related
vg247.com

Xbox is celebrating its 20th Anniversary by releasing a new controller and headset

Xbox turns 20 on November 15, and to celebrate, Microsoft is releasing a special controller and headset. The 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is a spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body features a translucent black finish with silver internals, and the Xbox button is green to match the original Xbox logo. The back grips and the area around the hybrid D-pad are also green.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

HTC is taking on Facebook with a new VR headset and its own metaverse

HTC is set to unveil a new consumer headset at an online event Thursday: For weeks, the company has been teasing an unveiling using a "Go with the Flow" tag line, with numerous lifestyle images suggesting but not showing a device made for meditation, media consumption and similar activities. Protocol has since learned that Flow is in fact a new lightweight consumer VR headset that has been developed under the code name "Hue."
BUSINESS
howtogeek.com

The Best VR Headsets for Holiday 2021: A New Gaming Frontier

Happy Holidays! This article is part of our Holiday 2021 Gift Guide where you can find the best-of-the-best recommendations from How-To Geek, LifeSavvy, and Review Geek to help you pick the perfect gift for everyone on your list!. What to Look for in a VR Headset in 2021. The technical...
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

Report: HTC Working On ‘Viveport Verse’ Metaverse Platform

HTC is working on a customized version of Mozilla Hubs with a persistent social layer, Protocol reports. HTC already has a business-focused social VR platform called Vive Sync, but the report says it’s now working on a consumer platform called Viveport Verse. Protocol also claims to have a source backing...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Watch this: How Canon's new 3D VR lens actually works

Canon's new 3D VR lens, the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye, is a bit like The Matrix. Nobody can really be told what it is – you have to see it for yourself. We can explain how the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye is designed to work with the Canon EOS R5, how it's "the world’s first digital interchangeable lens that shoots stereoscopic 3D 180° VR to a single image sensor", how it uses a bespoke new EOS VR Utility app and EOS VR Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro to streamline workflow… but you still kinda have to see it for yourself to truly understand.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lilbits: HTC’s affordable VR headset, another way to install Windows 11, and even more Pixel 6 leaks

Just when you thought there was nothing left to leak, even more Google Pixel 6 information is making the rounds: Google may launch “Pixel Pass” along with the phone, giving customers a chance to bundle their monthly phone payments with other Google services including YouTube Premium, Google One Storage, and Google Play Pass. An extended warranty is also said to be part of the deal.
CELL PHONES
dotesports.com

Images of HTC’s new VR headset Vive Flow leak online

HTC is preparing to reveal their new VR Headset, believed to be called the Vive Flow, in the coming days, and images of what looks to be the new tech have already surfaced online. Evleaks shared a series of images earlier today showcasing the new design of the Vive Flow,...
CELL PHONES
uploadvr.com

Supposed HTC Vive Flow Leaks Show Ultra-Slim $499 VR Headset

Possible HTC Vive Flow leaks may have revealed an early look at the product ahead of tomorrow’s official reveal. Twitter leakster evleaks posted a number of images of what could be promotional materials for the device online today. The images note that the device costs $499 and launches in early November. HTC hasn’t confirmed their legitimacy so take them with a pinch of salt for now, though the images were also shared by The Verge.
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

JLab Launches New Headset, Specific for Working From Home

JLab’s upcoming addition considers the changes to current work settings with its unique features. JLab, leading audio company and number one true wireless brand in the US, today announces its first product in the Work Category, the GO Work headset. Designed as the company recognised that whether working from home, an office, or on the road, a quality headset is a must, it provides users with multipoint connectivity for devices and brings JLab’s signature accessibly priced innovation to a new category focused on productivity. Typical of JLab products, the GO Work is equipped with technology and features available for a very affordable price of £49.99/ €59.99/ $49.99 from Argos, and coming soon at other retailers in the UK and Ireland. BestBuy and Amazon stock in the USA.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

HTC’s upcoming Vive Flow VR headset leaks, revealing bug-eyed design for ‘meditation and media consumption’

HTC’s upcoming virtual reality headset, the Vive Flow VR, has been revealed in new leaks.Notorious leaker Evan Blass shared on his Twitter account a series of photos about the new device, which will apparently cost $499 at launch.The headset has a large yellow area around the eyes that appear to have cameras embedded near them, and it looks like it will require a cable to work – attached to a cylindrical device, the function of which is not yet known.pic.twitter.com/OPfdwSQTYt— E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021The images, however, do seem to suggest that the headset has an internal processor and could...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

HTC's next VR headset leaks with a US$499 retail price

Evan Blass has leaked HTC's next VR headset, the Vive Flow. Set to be announced tomorrow, the Vive Flow will launch for US$499 and will begin shipping in early November. HTC will unveil the Vive Flow tomorrow at a live VR session, billed by the company as 'Go with the Flow'. It seems that HTC did a poor job of hiding Vive Flow assets though, because Evan Blass has leaked 25 images on Twitter.
RETAIL
NME

HTC announces the Vive Flow Virtual Reality headset

HTC has announced a new VR headset in the Vive family. The Vive Flow is a semi-standalone headset designed for video. HTC’s new headset is finally here, but it isn’t designed for gaming. Instead, the Vive Flow is a lightweight headset that doesn’t require a head strap for comfort. Instead, it functions more like a pair of glasses. Upload VR got hands-on with the device and found it to be more comfortable than other headsets.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

Canon EOS VR System is compatible with Pico VR headsets

ProVideo Coalition has confirmed that Canon’s new VR lens is compatible with more headsets than the Quest 2, and that other NLEs besides Premiere will, probably, work with the EOS VR System. The world’s first digital interchangeable dual fisheye lens capable of shooting stereoscopic 3D 180° VR imagery to a...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

HTC reveals the $499 Vive Flow, a tiny VR headset with some big tradeoffs

I had the chance to demo the headset in-person in San Francisco and my first impression of the device was around just how compact and well-designed the hardware appeared. HTC is embracing several hardware features designed around miniaturization that we haven’t seen in other headsets. The “pancake” optics are thinner than what you’d see in any other commercially available headset, and adjustable diopter lenses allow users to correct their vision in-headset and potentially avoid needing to use glasses with the Flow. The headset overall hosts a lightweight design more akin to the Magic Leap One than existing standalone headsets.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

HTC’s Upcoming Vive Flow Headset looks like a pair of portable VR Glasses

HTC’s mobile division may have gone silent, but the company has been doing a good job with its VR hardware. The HTC Vive is one of the more popular VR headsets competing against products from rivals like Oculus. Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the HTC Vive Air, a concept VR headset focused on fitness. While the Vive Air didn’t make it to commercial production, HTC is all set to launch a new VR headset… or what seems more like a pair of glasses. Right before its official launch, a ton of images have leaked of the upcoming HTC Vive Flow, showing off its design and a few features.
ELECTRONICS
vrscout.com

Hands-On With The New HTC Vive Flow VR Glasses

HTC’s lightweight VR device is designed primarily for lifestyle and light entertainment. HTC today unveiled the Vive Flow, a portable VR glasses device. Unlike existing VR headsets such as the HTC Vive or Oculus Quest 2, the Vive Flow is aimed primarily at mental and physical wellness rather than AAA gaming or enterprise. The glasses are smaller, lighter, and more wieldy than a VR headset, making it a convenient option for those seeking a more portable VR device. The glasses even feature their own dedicated carrying case.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

HTC’s lightweight Vive Flow is a VR headset you can take anywhere

HTC today announced the Vive Flow, its smallest and lightest VR headset yet. While the reflective lenses on the outside make it seem like this may be an AR headset — one that lets you see the outside world — this is strictly a VR affair. The $499 device tethers to an external power source and is more focused on lightweight immersive experiences than the high-end gaming VR headsets are normally used for.
ELECTRONICS

