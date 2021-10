Discuss the management of the Lake Conway MSTU. If you are unable to attend the meeting virtually, over the telephone, or in person and would like to make a statement to be read during the Public Comment portion of the meeting, a statement may be sent via email to Tara.Urbanik@ocfl.net, via fax to: (407) 836-1499, or mail to 3165 McCrory Place, Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32803.