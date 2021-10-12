CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Asda, AO, Smyths and more

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
Now approaching the one year anniversary of its launch, the Xbox series X is still impossible to find in stock. Shortages of component parts combined with a snarled up global supply chain have slowed down production of Microsoft’s new console to a juddering halt.

The less advanced Xbox series S is more readily available in UK stores, but the more powerful Xbox series X is the console in highest demand, and sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.

If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, our stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.

Check Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below:

Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals

The Xbox series X isn’t the only thing in short supply around here. Everything from laptops to smartphones has been affected by production delays, with shortages of many high-end consumer electronics predicted to stretch into next year.

To give you the best chance of finding the tech you’re after, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.

We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.

From Apple and Samsung, to Dyson and Amazon Echo’s, these are the tech deals you can expect to see this Black Friday

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 14:29

Where is the Xbox series S in stock?

(Microsoft)

As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.

The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the sold out Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.

Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.

  • Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
  • Xbox series S: £249.99, Very.co.uk
  • Xbox series S console: £249.98, Amazon.co.uk

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 13:30

Which retailers have restocked in October?

Our rolling retailer analysis could lead you to think that the Xbox series X hasn’t been spotted on the shelves in weeks, but it really is out there.

On Tuesday last week, John Lewis & Partners briefly restocked the console on its mobile app. And the day before that, BT invited its customers to order one of an allocation of 50 Xbox series X consoles it received.

So chin up, the next stock drop is coming soon. Stick with us to be the first to know when it happens.

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 11:49

Could AO restock the Xbox series X today?

Like so many other retailers this week, AO is now powerfully overdue an Xbox restock.

The store last had the Xbox series X available on 17 September, almost a month ago, when it was sold as part of a bundle including a gaming headset, a controller and a dual charging dock, and costing north of £600.

In the past we’ve heard of secret in-person restocks at AO’s five brick-and-mortar stores around the country, which weren’t made available for online shoppers. If you’re passing by an AO warehouse, it wouldn’t hurt to pop your head in and enquire.

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 11:27

How to buy an Xbox series X online

It’s all quiet on the Xbox front this morning, so let’s go over some things you can do right now to be ready when the next restock happens.

  • Register an account at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above.
  • Ensure your correct payment details are saved in your browser on desktop, or on Google Pay or Apple Pay on your phone.
  • Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop.
  • Sign up for a 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, in case the retailer makes its next Xbox drop a Prime-exclusive.
  • Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list.
  • When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley or basket – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website.
  • Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console.
  • The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription.
  • Don’t buy a console on social media, these are always scams.

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 11:01

Might Game restock the Xbox series X too?

Game is rounding off its latest PS5 drop. Sony fans are rejoicing, but what are the chances the retailer might show the Xbox series X some love today too?

It could happen, but it would be the first time Game went for the double whammy. While it’s true that Very likes to restock both consoles at the same time, the same can’t be said for Game.

The retailer is one of three places you can buy the Xbox through the Xbox All Access scheme, the pay-monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console in one go. Since the beginning of September, Game has prioritised restocking the Xbox All Access programme rather than the standalone console.

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 10:31

The PS5 is now in stock at Game

Our sister liveblog reports that the PS5 is now in stock at Game.

The cheapest PS5 disc edition bundle costs £464.98.

Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense controller £594.96, Game.co.uk.

All the latest news on PS5 console restocks at retailers across the UK, including Game, Amazon and John Lewis

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 09:58

When will Asda restock the Xbox series X?

Asda restocks are few and far between, cropping up about as often as Halley’s Comet or a New York Jets win.

We actually spotted the Xbox series X in stock at Asda as recently as 27 September, breaking a achingly long stockless spell that had lasted a full three months. The console is sold out now, of course, but this tiny drop proved that the retailer is still in the game and making plays.

Sports analogies!

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 09:54

When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X?

The Xbox series X is sold out everywhere.

Argos simulates the experience of finding the Xbox series X in stock by letting you add the console to your trolley before denying you any delivery or collection options. If you ever want to get a feel for what it might be like to buy an Xbox one day, feel free to head to the Argos page and just pop that bad boy in your trolley over and over again.

We’ve heard rumours of some in-store restocks happening at stores around the country, but it’s been months since the retailer last had any stock on the site as normal.

The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.

Steve Hogarty12 October 2021 09:34

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

