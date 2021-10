This week on The Maris Review, Susan Orlean joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, On Animals, out now from Avid Reader Press. We have the animals who live inside our house. We have animals that if you ran into them in a wooded area by yourself you’d be scared. And then we’ve got this universe of animals that we live with in a different way. They’re not in our homes, but they’re not wild. It’s domesticated livestock and donkeys and mules and the animals that we’ve forged a certain kind of relationship with that’s different from pets. That intrigues me. How do we navigate those very different relationships from our dog to a lion and everything in between? This is a kingdom of animals, and there’s a whole parallel universe of animals that we share planet Earth with. Sometimes the overlap is a little uncomfortable. We’re grappling all the time with this issue of human settlement spreading into more wild areas and what that means.

