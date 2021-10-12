CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China stocks end lower as coal, power-intensive sectors weigh

 9 days ago

SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by coal and power-intensive sectors, while property firms rose after analysts pointed to possible policy easing to support the troubled sector.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.1%, to 4,883.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3% to 3,546.94 points.

** The coal sub-index fell 2.2% as China stepped up efforts to boost coal output amid short supply, which has led to China’s worst power crunch in years.

** China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its carbon emissions target, and correct “one-size-fits-all” practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Monday.

** China’s state planner said on Tuesday it will fully liberalise pricing for electricity generated from coal and that industrial and commercial users will all have to buy from the market.

** Power generation stocks fell, dragging the utilities sub-index down 2.4%.

** Non-ferrous metal stocks, chemicals and steel firms declined between 2.8% and 3.8%.

** Semiconductors, infrastructure, media and broker sectors shed more than 2.5% each.

** Bucking the trend, real estate firms rose 1.5%.

** “We believe the default risks and property market weakness have been largely priced into property stocks,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “Given trough valuations and likelihood of policy easing, we believe risk-reward is favourable at current levels.” (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
China
