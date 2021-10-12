Letter to the editor: Where’s my stimulus?

I recently wrote letters to President Biden and Governor Newsom back in July, about low-income seniors. But have they responded to me? Nope!. I personally have no qualms about the new child tax credit and I’m very grateful for the previous stimulus help I have received. Heaven knows there are starving kids in our town. But you know what? There are also starving seniors, and all the seniors living below the poverty level have yet to receive another stimulus payment.