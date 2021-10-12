CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach after racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments surface

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4guV_0cOV77B600

Jon Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach after racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails surfaced.

The NFL coach wrote the emails over a 10-year period before his tenure with the Raiders while employed as a broadcaster with ESPN.

“I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction,” Gruden said in a statement Monday night. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced in a short statement that he had accepted Gruden’s resignation.

While Assistant coach Rich Bisaccia will serve as interim head coach ahead of this Sunday’s game at the Denver Broncos, with both teams level at 3-2 and tied for second in the AFC West behind the Los Angeles Chargers entering Week 6.

The announcement came just hours after the New York Times reported on Gruden using misogynistic and homophobic language in emails over a seven-year period.

Among Gruden’s numerous insults included a racist comment about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, as well as a homophobic insult towards NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The New York Times claimed Gruden also emailed Bruce Allen, who was president of the Washington Football Team at the time, urging him not to pressure then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," in reference to former defensive end Michael Sam, a gay player drafted in 2014.

While the Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that Gruden said Smith had “lips the size of michellin tires” in an email to Allen.

The 58-year-old told ESPN that he used the term “rubber lips” to “refer to a guy I catch as lying... he can’t spit it out.”

“I’m ashamed I insulted De Smith. I never had a racial thought when I used it,” Gruden told ESPN. “I’m embarrassed by what’s out there. I certainly never meant for it to sound that bad.”

Gruden was on an exorbitant $100 million, 10-year contract with the Raiders that was due to expire in 2028.

His tenure ended during the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Raiders and Indianapolis Colts.

He ends a three-year spell with the Raiders with a 22-31 record and failed to make the play-offs or secure a winning season in that time.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Raider Nation#The New York Times#Nfl Players Association#The Wall Street Journal
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Julio Jones makes incredible catch off helmet of Bills defender

Tennessee Titans receiver Julio Jones reeled in an incredible catch in the second quarter after the ball bounced off the helmet of a Bills defender. Although Jones was initially ruled out of bounds, replay later confirmed the catch. Jones is in his first season with the Titans after spending the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
Audacy

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia. After...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

298K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy