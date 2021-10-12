CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyner Lucas Walks Back Karen Civil Slander: 'I Feel Bad'

Cover picture for the articleJoyner Lucas opened the floodgates last month when he accused Karen Civil of cheating him out of $60,000 early in his career. Meek Mill, Cam’ron and Akademiks were among those who ganged up on the social media and digital media marketing strategist with similar claims of shady business dealings. But...

Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign Link On "Late To The Party"

On the tail of his recent J. Cole collaboration, Joyner Lucas returns. We recently received "Your Heart" from the Massachusetts-born rapper, a track that came with an assist from Dreamville's top dog. Lucas is continuing his steady stream of releases today (October 8), this time, however, he linked up with Los Angeles crooner, Ty Dolla $ign.
This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Slapped With $20M Judgement For Not Responding to Harassment Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is back in the legal hot seat after he failed to respond to Jennifer Hough’s harassment lawsuit against him and his wife. Due to the Petty’s seemingly ignoring the suit, a $20 million default judgment has been made, The Daily Beast reports. The couple responded to the lawsuit by hiring attorney Judd Burstein and requesting an extension to respond to the suit.
Smokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle “One Of The Most Frightening Fights”

Smokey Robinson feared he’d never sing again following an intense battle with COVID-19 last December. The Motown legend opened up to DailyMail about his 11-day hospital stay in the acute unit, though he admittedly doesn’t remember 4-5 of those days. “It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” the 81-year-old crooner stated. He also feared he’d never be able to sing again. “…it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse. I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever...
Nicki Minaj’s Mom Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandson ‘Papa Bear’ As He Celebrates 1st Birthday

Happy birthday, Papa Bear! Nicki Minaj’s mom shared a sweet photo of her grandson (and penned him a touching poem) for his first birthday. They grow up so fast. Nicki Minaj‘s mom Carol penned a sweet tribute to her grandson, affectionately nicknamed “Papa Bear,” for his first birthday. The Maraj matriarch shared a closeup photo of Papa Bear on Instagram on October 1 to wish him a happy birthday with a poem.
Wendy Williams Furious That Producers Chose Leah Remini Is Her Replacement

Talk show host Wendy Williams is furious with her show’s producers. This is because of who they selected to fill in for her. Williams is not happy and she is letting everyone know it. It seems that the talk show host, who has been forced to sit out this season of The Wendy Williams Show due to illness does not approve of TV actress Leah Remini taking over her seat.
Ricky Gervais and partner Jane surprise fan with 'incurable stomach cancer'

Ricky Gervais is no doubt inundated with requests from fans, but after one particular fan reached out via Twitter, he and girlfriend Jane Fallon took the time to respond. Ricky's fan wrote: "I've been diagnosed with incurable stomach cancer at only 35, can all of my followers retweet this so I can hopefully get my hero Ricky Gervais to send me a quick message of support, thanks."
Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
Robin Williams’ Last Words: What He Said to Wife Susan

Susan Schneider Williams, Robin Williams’ widow, shared the final phrases he mentioned to her earlier than his loss of life in 2014. Schneider Williams is an advocate at present, spreading consciousness about Lewy Body dementia, the mind illness that went undiagnosed for her late husband, Robin Williams, till his suicide and post-mortem in 2014.
Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
