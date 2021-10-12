Ai Digital Media Buying Platform, Eva Live Inc., Announces Its Public Listing on OTC Markets

Roku says its impasse with Google over carriage of its YouTube and YouTube TV apps has remained despite six months of efforts to resolve it. The distribution deal for YouTube’s main app is set to expire on December 9. YouTube TV, the pay-TV service with more than 3 million customers, already reached the end of the line last spring. Roku removed it from its channel store, meaning no new customers have been able to sign up, but existing ones have still been able to access their subscriptions. If the December deadline arrives without a deal, new Roku smart-TVs and connected devices...

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO