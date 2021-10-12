Ai Digital Media Buying Platform, Eva Live Inc., Announces Its Public Listing on OTC Markets
Eva Live Inc. is pleased to announce its listing of the Company’s common shares on OTC Markets, effective Oct. 11, 2021, trading under the symbol “GOAI”. Eva is an Artificial Intelligence (“Ai”) driven digital media buying platform. Beyond programmatic, it is the next generation of digital media buying, with a deeper contextual and predictive understanding of each consumer. Eva Ai continually learns, eliminating ad fraud, lag, and error to produce unmatched digital advertising optimization and results.martechseries.com
