Tacton Named a Leader in the Fall 2021 Enterprise Grid for CPQ Software by Real Users on G2
G2 Scores Products Based on Reviews and Data Aggregated From Online Sources and Social Networks. Tacton, a global leader in CPQ-based Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has been identified as a Leader and one of the best enterprise CPQ software solutions for Fall 2021, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This is the fourth consecutive ranking for the company, and Tacton once again had the second-highest customer satisfaction scores among all solutions in the Leader quadrant.martechseries.com
