CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Air Partner Unveils New App for JetCard Membership Program Featuring Online Booking System, 24/7 Access, & More

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global leader in private aviation announces new app for members of its exclusive JetCard program. Air Partner, world-leading global aviation services group offering aircraft Charter, Safety & Security training, and consulting solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile app for members of the exclusive JetCard program. Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smart phone. With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Electronic Retail Membership Programs

Best Buy launched a membership program for customers to gain access to social perks. The electronics retail giant announced that its new program would eventually replace its current membership offering. As pandemic restrictions lift, retailers are finding new ways to adapt to the changing consumer demands. Best Buy opted for an annual membership program to appease electronic needs.
RETAIL
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

YouTube brings more audio, accessibility features to platform

YouTube wants to be more accessible to all kinds of viewers (and listeners) and so they are rolling out and will soon roll out some new audio and accessibility features. This includes enabling live auto-captions for your livestreams and auto-translation for captions in supported languages. They’re also testing out the ability to add multi-audio tracts and descriptive audio feeds for those who may have vision issues. Soon you will also be able to give channel permission to “subtitle editor” on your YouTube channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
theiet.org

GOV.UK app unveiled to ease access to Government services

The UK Government has unveiled a new app that will let citizens manage a range of services such as the provision of free school meals, support for family members or even changing driver licence details. The project, which is led by the Cabinet Office, will merge the nearly 200 ways...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Europe#Jetcard#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Head Of Automation#Sele
ZDNet

Intuit unveils new app to manage payments, expenses and bills

Intuit announced the release of a new app designed to help entrepreneurs, freelancers and others manage their payments and expenses. The Money by QuickBooks app is available for free on iOS and Android, providing users with an easy-to-use platform for a range of financial services. The app allows users to pay bills, manage debit cards, accept payments and more.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Resolve Systems Launches Channel Partner Program To Accelerate IT Automation Adoption

Partner program to drive revenue and added value for SIs, VARs, and MSPs while making intelligent IT automation more accessible to customers worldwide. Resolve Systems, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, has launched its new Engaged channel partner program. With the recent acquisition of Ayehu, Resolve enables technical teams to deploy IT automation out-of-the-box for the industry’s fastest time to value, while continuing to support customization for the most complex and unique environments. The Engaged program allows SIs, MSPs, and VARs to leverage these products to better support their customers, wherever they may be on their IT automation journeys.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Blackbird Launches Core Video Technology Licensing Solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’

Technology licensor, Blackbird, enables cloud native functionality and drives major efficiencies for video companies. Blackbird plc the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched its core technology licensing solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’, to enable advanced cloud native functionality and drive major efficiencies for video companies. The news comes after the Company announced a 5-year technology licensing deal with a global broadcast company last month.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Interactive Digital Solutions Announces Investment From Berenson Capital Along With a Plan to Separate Into Two Independent Companies

Interactive Digital Solutions and MedSitter to Become Standalone Companies. Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC (IDS), a leading provider of cloud-based video and unified communication solutions, announced a substantial investment from Berenson Capital and subsequent spin-off of MedSitter, LLC. IDS will allocate its new capital to expedite market reach in next-generation communication solutions and launch MedSitter as an independent privately held company. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
AFP

Spotify teams up with Shopify to allow in-app merch purchases

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Wednesday a partnership with music streaming giant Spotify that will allow in-app sales of artists' merchandise. In a statement, Shopify said musicians would be able to connect their Shopify store directly to their Spotify profile, so listeners can buy merchandise on the same Spotify page where they can find their latest music.
MUSIC
martechseries.com

Norvado Cuts Time-to-Market to Less Than 30 Days and Drives 99 Percent Adoption of Its Managed Wi-Fi Service to Take the 2021 Calix Innovations in Marketing Award

Calix, Inc. today announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 that it selected Norvado as the winner of the 2021 Innovations in Marketing award. This award recognizes the broadband service provider (BSP) customer that has a highly creative marketing approach to reaching, engaging, and exciting subscribers. Norvado leveraged the full solution to simplify marketing operations, excite subscribers with new services, and grow revenue and profitability. Norvado was able to create, brand, and launch its Apex Managed WIFI service in less than 30 days, thanks to the vast array of easy-to-customize EDGE Enablement activation content. Since the launch, the service provider has grown its managed Wi-Fi subscribers by 80 percent in 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

AuditBoard Launches New Digital Customer Community

AuditBoard, the innovative cloud-based platform transforming how enterprises manage critical audit, risk, and compliance programs, today announced the launch of the AuditBoard Community at Audit & Beyond 2021, AuditBoard’s annual user conference taking place October 19-21 at Terranea Resort in Los Angeles, California. The AuditBoard Community is an online gathering place where AuditBoard customers and other risk professionals can come together to discuss AuditBoard solutions, engage around industry trends at large, and discover and share best practices with other practitioners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

New RealPlayer Mobile App for Android and Ios Empowers Users to Download, Transfer, Access, and Enjoy Their Videos Wherever They Want

RealNetworks, a leader in groundbreaking digital media software and services, is proud to introduce RealPlayer Mobile. The new RealPlayer Mobile empowers users to download, transfer, access, and enjoy their videos wherever they want, and is immediately available worldwide for Android and iOS users for free. Marketing Technology News: Rockbird Media...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Uniphore Unveils the Industry’s Broadest and Most Comprehensive Conversational Automation Platform

Uniphore completes the acquisition of Jacada and rolls out a powerful platform that will transform the Customer Experience Market. Uniphore announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Jacada and is unveiling the industry’s most comprehensive platform that will further enable enterprises to transform customer experiences. “With the acquisition...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DoubleVerify Launches Contextual Targeting Solution for Digital Publishers

New offering utilizes DV’s Semantic Science engine to create highly contextually relevant targeting categories. DoubleVerify, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Custom Contextual targeting for DV Publisher Suite. The new solution enables premium digital publishers to effectively monetize in the post-cookie era, without sacrificing consumer privacy, by positively targeting relevant ads and aligning inventory with advertiser targeting objectives.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Merkle and TransUnion Partner to Enhance Audience Activation Across Connected TV

Partnership enables brands to better leverage first-party data across CTV. Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced its new partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Through the partnership, Merkle’s identity resolution and data platform Merkury will leverage TransUnion’s TruAudience® Data Marketplace, formerly Tru Optik, to enable people-based audience activation in Connected TV (CTV).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM and Crédit Mutuel accelerate Partnership with AmbitionS, a new center of technological excellence in Strasbourg

IBM and Crédit Mutuel are announcing a new step in their strategic partnership initiated more than 50 years ago, with the signing of the AmbitionS contract between Euro-Information, the technological subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel, and IBM. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Snappy Launches New Video Greeting Feature and API Integrations to Take Gifting to the Next Level This Holiday Season

Following its success as Inc.’s 15th fastest growing company in America, and $70M fundraise, Snappy continues to disrupt the gifting industry with a raft of new innovations. Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform helping organizations create connections through the power of gifting,announces new features ahead of the holiday season. The Snappy platform, which uses expert curation and a proprietary algorithm to help companies send a choice of fun surprises to team members and customers, has now added additional personalization features and new integration options. Gift senders can now send a personal video greeting along with their gift and will be able to add customizable reveal experiences to make their recipient experience even more fun and delightful!
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Gfk Expands Partnership With BrandTotal, Empowering Mexican Advertisers With Rich Data on Competitive Social Advertising Campaigns

Real-time platform will reveal targeted “dark marketing” campaigns, deliver competitive advantage. GfK – the leader in consumer and market intelligence and analytical and consulting services – today announced an expanded partnership with BrandTotal, the leading social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform. This partnership offers a powerful new solution for Mexican companies: the availability of real-time market intelligence for paid social media advertising.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Lemma Offers Free CMS to DOOH Screen Owners Globally, Converting Screens to Self-Sustaining Assets at Zero Cost

The announcement comes at a time when many DOOH players are struggling with the expense of screens/networks maintenance & added software cost. Lemma one of the largest and fastest growing digital out of home network, announced free CMS (Content Management system) to DOOH screen owners globally. Although the solution has always been offered for free, an official announcement is being issued to aid those media owners who are still using other paid CMS solutions.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy