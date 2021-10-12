Air Partner Unveils New App for JetCard Membership Program Featuring Online Booking System, 24/7 Access, & More
The global leader in private aviation announces new app for members of its exclusive JetCard program. Air Partner, world-leading global aviation services group offering aircraft Charter, Safety & Security training, and consulting solutions, today announced the launch of its new mobile app for members of the exclusive JetCard program. Available for iPhone and Android users, the JetCard by Air Partner app allows members to conveniently access their account details and begin the booking process via smart phone. With 24/7 access to the app, members can price, plan, and submit booking requests for trips as well as view statements online and trip history at any time.martechseries.com
