Dialpad Employee’s Passion for Water Conservation Results in Design and Widespread Implementation of Rainwater Harvesting System
Ganesh Shanbhag developed a simple and easy-to-install collection system to reduce water costs and consumption in Bengaluru by leveraging rainwater. An employee of Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, is playing a key role in water conservation efforts in Bengaluru, India. Ganesh Shanbhag, Senior Software Engineer at Dialpad, is passionate about water conservation and is taking tangible steps towards improving access to clean, potable water in Bengaluru. Shanbhag is the founding member of the I Live Simply movement chapter in Bengaluru and Core Executive Member of World of Water Action Forum where he advocates for climate change issues, specifically water conservation efforts in the region.martechseries.com
