CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Dialpad Employee’s Passion for Water Conservation Results in Design and Widespread Implementation of Rainwater Harvesting System

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGanesh Shanbhag developed a simple and easy-to-install collection system to reduce water costs and consumption in Bengaluru by leveraging rainwater. An employee of Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, is playing a key role in water conservation efforts in Bengaluru, India. Ganesh Shanbhag, Senior Software Engineer at Dialpad, is passionate about water conservation and is taking tangible steps towards improving access to clean, potable water in Bengaluru. Shanbhag is the founding member of the I Live Simply movement chapter in Bengaluru and Core Executive Member of World of Water Action Forum where he advocates for climate change issues, specifically water conservation efforts in the region.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Design#Clean Water#Water Conservation#Rainwater Harvesting#Dialpad Employee#Dialpad Inc#Core Executive Member#Marketing Technology News#National Ai Showcase#Bengaluru#Engineering#Rwh
Cheddar News

Sophya CEO on $15 Million Fundraise, Growing the Workplace Metaverse

Virtual workspace platform Sophya just completed a $15 million funding round as people continue working from home due to the pandemic. CEO Vishal Punwani joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to discuss its platform as a workplace metaverse and also talked about how the company will utilize the fundraise to grow the business.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Here’s a conservative case for the limited implementation of COVID vaccine passports

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, at least 171 millon people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of these individuals, 2,063 (0.0012 percent, or about one in 83,000) are known to have later died while being infected. But even this extremely low number understates the protective value of vaccines, because more than 20 percent of these vaccinated individuals were asymptomatic upon their death. And notwithstanding sensationally reported anecdotes involving young vaccinated people succumbing to the disease, 87 percent of the fully vaccinated Americans who’ve died from COVID-19 were aged 65 or older. As a recent Heritage Foundation analysis showed, the average fully vaccinated American is more likely to die from drowning, being shot, or choking on food than from COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

New study provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection

A new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) provides robust evidence that COVID-19 is a seasonal infection linked to low temperatures and humidity, much like seasonal influenza. The results, published in Nature Computational Science, also support the considerable contribution of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission and the need to shift to measures that promote "air hygiene."
SCIENCE
cgiar.org

DROUGHT-PROOFING BUNDELKHAND: Reviving rainwater harvesting traditions

ICRISAT has developed an innovative landscape management approach of rainwater harvesting through a large-scale field bunding (~2,800 ha) along with masonry structures with about 3.0 million cubic meter (MCM) storage capacity which has been crucial in helping farmers double their incomes and long-term sustainability. The innovation reviving traditional practices have helped in enhancing water availability across the area. Rainwater harvesting through check dams, farm/community ponds, check walls and well recharge systems have increased water availability for irrigation, ensuring good crop growth, thereby helping improve food security and nutrition and poverty reduction in the area.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

What Lenzing’s New Tencel Fiber Offers Denim

The Lenzing Group is expanding its sustainable offering for the denim industry with the introduction of matte Tencel branded lyocell fibers. The new fiber type is specially designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications, further enabling versatile, indigo-dyed denim fabrics. “As a leader in fiber production, we work closely with our customers and mill partners to address their product needs,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development for denim and the Americas for Lenzing AG. “Our partners wanted the option to choose denim fabrics that are less shiny and we listened. By implementing an innovative production process...
APPAREL
TheConversationAU

COVID tests have made pathology companies big profits, but rapid tests are set to shake up the market

Throughout the pandemic, Australians with a sniffle or other cold and flu symptoms have been encouraged to get a PCR test – a swab of their throat and the back of their nose, taken by a nurse or doctor. This is then sent to a pathology laboratory for analysis. So far, a total of 41.5 million COVID PCR tests have been performed in Australia. Private companies that process the tests are paid a Medicare rebate of A$85 per test, up from A$28.65 at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Although pathology companies undoubtedly have high overhead costs, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Welspun India Rolls Out Wel-Trak 2.0 Blockchain Traceability Tool

The Blockchain and AI-based traceability platform is set to capture all of Welspun India’s product lines and sustainability data points. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

What is Infinergy®? A Material That Powers Human Endeavor

Without plastics, we would not have what we simply consider as modern life—our credit cards and cashless economy, our appliances, our transportation, medical care, communications and computation. Yet merely a century ago, this life enabled through developments in chemically engineered plastic materials would have been completely beyond the imagination of even those in the scientific establishment. What was the major moment in history that opened up this future for us? A clue may be found in the significant milestone the world’s leading chemical company BASF chose to celebrate in 2020: the 100th anniversary of polymer chemistry. Advancing the possibilities of endeavor In 1920,...
TENNIS
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

How Hoka Navigates ‘Herculean’ Product-Design Process

Hy Rosario, director of outdoor at Hoka One One, discussed the indispensable tech that kept the brand on track during months of remote work. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
martechseries.com

Capgemini supports the United Nations Verified initiative, a global solidarity movement to promote vaccine equity

Capgemini has joined the United Nations initiative to help fight misinformation as part of its larger effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination especially in low-income countries. The Verified initiative was launched by the United Nations in May 2020 in response to the pandemic, with the objective to promote...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Norvado Cuts Time-to-Market to Less Than 30 Days and Drives 99 Percent Adoption of Its Managed Wi-Fi Service to Take the 2021 Calix Innovations in Marketing Award

Calix, Inc. today announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 that it selected Norvado as the winner of the 2021 Innovations in Marketing award. This award recognizes the broadband service provider (BSP) customer that has a highly creative marketing approach to reaching, engaging, and exciting subscribers. Norvado leveraged the full solution to simplify marketing operations, excite subscribers with new services, and grow revenue and profitability. Norvado was able to create, brand, and launch its Apex Managed WIFI service in less than 30 days, thanks to the vast array of easy-to-customize EDGE Enablement activation content. Since the launch, the service provider has grown its managed Wi-Fi subscribers by 80 percent in 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy