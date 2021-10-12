CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM Unveils AI-Driven Software for Environmental Intelligence, Helping Businesses Address Sustainability Objectives and Climate Risk

Cover picture for the articleIBM Environmental Intelligence Suite combines weather, climate, and operational data and environmental performance management into a single solution. Helps companies anticipate and respond to climate risks, such as flooding and wildfires, while providing insights to help improve resiliency and meet sustainability goals. Addresses World Economic Forum’s Top Three Most Likely...

IBM and Deloitte Launch New AI Offering to Unlock Business Insights in Hybrid Cloud Environments

IBM and Deloitte today announced a new offering—DAPPER, an AI-enabled managed analytics solution. The solution reinforces the two organizations’ 21-year global alliance—which helps organizations accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud and AI across the enterprise—and 10 years of experience implementing the Deloitte Analytics Platform. DAPPER’s end-to-end capabilities will allow organizations to gain confidence in the insights that their data provides via a secured, simple to consume managed service offering that aims to resolve the challenges of adopting AI.
IBM brings weather data and AI to help with sustainability goals

In context: If you’ve read much about changes in the corporate world recently, you’ve undoubtedly started hearing about something called "CSR," short for Corporate Social Responsibility, and "ESG," an acronym for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance. Seemingly out of the blue, organizations of all types and sizes are advertising, blogging, and promoting their own goals in these areas and talking about the progress they’ve made against them.
Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Hyper Anna, a Leading Cloud Platform for AI-driven Business Insights

Automated Analytics Meets Automated Insights to Drive Upskilling Initiatives and Better Business Outcomes, Unlocking Value Across the Enterprise. Alteryx, Inc the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it has acquired Hyper Anna, a leading cloud platform for generating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automated insights from data. Hyper Anna is a Sydney, Australia-based company that enables anyone, regardless of technical background, to access AI-driven insights. The acquisition of Hyper Anna will allow Alteryx to automate the end-to-end analytic pipeline from data sources to AI-driven insights.
AI Clearing Announces AI SurveyorTM, the world’s first near-real-time business intelligence platform for large scale infrastructure projects

Construction teams and key stakeholders now have access to business intelligence within a 24-hour timescale based on AI-powered predictive analytics. Full portfolio management platform empowers project managers with interactive dashboards and custom metrics, arming decision-makers with the information to mitigate costly delays and budget overruns. Industry-first platform integrates with drone...
IBM says AI can help track carbon pollution across vast supply chains

Finding sources of pollution across vast supply chains may be one of the largest barriers to eliminating carbon pollution. For some sources of pollution, like electricity or transportation, it's relatively easy. But for others like agriculture or consumer electronics, tracing and quantifying greenhouse gas emissions can be a time-consuming, laborious process. It generally takes an expert around three to six months—sometimes more—to come up with an estimate for a single product.
How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
Making Information Tech Greener Can Help Address the Climate Crisis

In August the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change delivered its starkest warning ever. The IPCC concluded that human influence has unequivocally warmed the planet and changed weather patterns. At the same time, it noted, there is still a window in which humans can alter Earth's climate path. The actions we take to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases can impact the future climate, the report emphasizes.
Is There Too Much Focus On ‘Intelligence’ In AI?

Per Ottosson is the CEO at Artificial Solutions, a leading company in Conversational AI. Breakthroughs in AI make the headlines almost every day. Just a few months ago, Alphabet company DeepMind announced its deep learning system that helps life science experts identify protein structures at an unheard-of speed. Understandably, technology like that catches our attention, especially when it enhances performance so much that a problem that usually takes five to six months to solve now can be fixed in a couple of minutes.
Execs from GitHub and Microsoft Azure invest in new AI startup that helps devs build intelligent apps

The news: Spice AI, a new Seattle startup that aims to help developers quickly build AI-powered software applications, raised a $1 million pre-seed round. The backers: There are several notable investors betting on the early-stage company. Madrona Venture Group led the round. GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich also invested. Other institutional backers include Picus Capital, TA Ventures, Founders’ Co-op, Cardinia Ventures, and Elysium Venture Capital.
miami.edu

Inaugural sustainability lecture series will explore the role of business in climate change solutions

Starting Oct. 27, leaders in sustainable business will join Ioannis Ioannou, visiting associate professor of management, as he co-hosts alongside other Miami Herbert faculty “Beyond COP26: What Businesses Must Do.” The three-part virtual lecture series will consist of noontime fireside chats aimed at keeping the University of Miami community at the forefront of the climate change conversation as the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) approaches in November. World leaders will meet in Glasgow, Scotland for the nearly two-week conference to discuss goals for an environmentally minded and sustainable future.
Google CEO Wants Government Help With AI, Cybersecurity, Climate

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai called for greater cooperation between governments and businesses on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and climate change. “AI, cyber, climate share one thing: I don’t think there’s anything called safety for one without all of us working toward common safety,” Pichai said Monday at the...
Cork-based AI platform aims to help companies meet climate goals

Future Planet’s platform aims to help companies track their carbon footprint and plan climate targets faster. An Irish-founded tech initiative is using AI to help businesses manage their sustainability goals and impact on the climate. Future Planet, co-founded by Irish software entrepreneur Donal Daly and sustainability expert Ingrid De Doncker,...
Avaamo’s Conversational AI solution is Now Available On Microsoft Teams to Support Employee Self-Service

Enterprises can now leverage Microsoft Teams collaborative platform and Avaamo Conversational AI solutions to deliver employee self-service at scale. Avaamo, a leading provider of Conversational AI, announced the availability of its solution integrated with Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams has quickly emerged as the de facto collaboration tool in large enterprises.
2021 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses Names Yellowbrick Data an Outperformer, One of Only Two Companies to Achieve the Designation

Deployment flexibility and extensibility deemed exceptional, high performance and security named strengths as Yellowbrick’s cloud-native architecture helps businesses modernize. Yellowbrick Data, the innovation leader in modern data warehousing, announced it has earned recognition as an Outperformer in the 2021 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses and an exceptional rating for...
SuiteCX Named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping (CJM), 2021

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named SuiteCX as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) market. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CJM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
IBM and Crédit Mutuel accelerate Partnership with AmbitionS, a new center of technological excellence in Strasbourg

IBM and Crédit Mutuel are announcing a new step in their strategic partnership initiated more than 50 years ago, with the signing of the AmbitionS contract between Euro-Information, the technological subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel, and IBM. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Elli Dimitroulakos, Head of Automation, Americas at Acast.
Akamai Technologies Completes Acquisition of Guardicore to Extend Its Zero Trust Solutions to Help Stop Ransomware

Akamai Technologies, Inc., the world’s most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, announced the company has completed its acquisition of Guardicore of Tel Aviv, Israel. On September 29, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $600 million.
Interactive Digital Solutions Announces Investment From Berenson Capital Along With a Plan to Separate Into Two Independent Companies

Interactive Digital Solutions and MedSitter to Become Standalone Companies. Interactive Digital Solutions, LLC (IDS), a leading provider of cloud-based video and unified communication solutions, announced a substantial investment from Berenson Capital and subsequent spin-off of MedSitter, LLC. IDS will allocate its new capital to expedite market reach in next-generation communication solutions and launch MedSitter as an independent privately held company. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
Doxim Customer Engagement Management Platform (CEM) Latest Release Increases Staff Efficiency, Streamlines and Optimizes Customer Touchpoints

October release supports credit card applications and soft pull credit capabilities, enhances key workflows, adds Business Origination APIs for easy integration, and increases overall efficiency. Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced the general availability of its October release...
