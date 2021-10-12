CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Leap Raises $500 Million in Funding

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew investment will advance Magic Leap’s focus on delivering powerful, best-in-class augmented reality solutions for the enterprise. Magic Leap announced that it has raised $500 million in funding at a post-money valuation of roughly $2 billion . The new capital will further Magic Leap’s focus on delivering best-in-class augmented reality (AR) solutions including the roll-out of its second-generation product, Magic Leap 2, in 2022.

