Corum Client Crossware Acquired by eKomi
Corum announces today that their client, New Zealand-based Crossware, the leading email signature software company, has been acquired by eKomi. Crossware’s technology not only curbs the problem of non-corporate controlled email signatures but leverages the digital real estate of email signatures for corporate and marketing communications. The Crossware acquisition will advance eKomi’s mission to become the leading European customer experience group.martechseries.com
