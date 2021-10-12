Corum Client Crossware Acquired by eKomi

An overwhelming majority — 78% — of small-business owners would consider changing their accountant to one who is using the latest technology, according to a new survey. The survey, by the cloud-based practice management software provider Canopy, polled 1,001 small businesses and found that 63% admitted that their current accountant doesn’t offer an online portal, while 56% said they viewed an online portal as an important feature. More than two-thirds of the respondents (70%) said they would be interested in switching to an accountant that allows them to take photos of their documents for easy sharing.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO