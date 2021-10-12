CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corum Client Crossware Acquired by eKomi

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorum announces today that their client, New Zealand-based Crossware, the leading email signature software company, has been acquired by eKomi. Crossware’s technology not only curbs the problem of non-corporate controlled email signatures but leverages the digital real estate of email signatures for corporate and marketing communications. The Crossware acquisition will advance eKomi’s mission to become the leading European customer experience group.

martechseries.com

Jacada Becomes Part of Uniphore Technologies as Acquisition is Completed

Jacada Ltd., a leading provider of real-time agent assist solutions, announced the completion of its acquisition by Uniphore Technologies, the leader in Conversational Automation, in an all-cash transaction. The intent to acquire was previously announced on July 27, 2021, and Jacada’s shareholders voted their shares in favor of the transaction on September 20, 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verve Group Announces Sameer Sondhi and Ionut Ciobotaru as Co-CEOs

Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, today announced that Chief Revenue Officer Sameer Sondhi and Chief Product Officer Ionut Ciobotaru will become the co-CEOs of Verve Group. Remco Westermann, currently the CEO of both Verve Group and parent company Media and Games Invest (MGI), will continue to spearhead MGI as chairman and CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BBTV Promotes Ben Groot to Chief Financial Officer

BBTV Holdings Inc., the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, announces the promotion of Ben Groot to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned financial executive that has been with BBTV for almost eight years, Mr. Groot previously served as Acting CFO for the Company for the last few months and prior to that was the Company’s Vice President of Finance for 6 years, serving as BBTV’s highest ranking finance executive.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Blackbird Launches Core Video Technology Licensing Solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’

Technology licensor, Blackbird, enables cloud native functionality and drives major efficiencies for video companies. Blackbird plc the technology licensor, developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, launched its core technology licensing solution, ‘Powered by Blackbird’, to enable advanced cloud native functionality and drive major efficiencies for video companies. The news comes after the Company announced a 5-year technology licensing deal with a global broadcast company last month.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Azerion Set to Become European Digital Powerhouse Following Strategic Acquisition of Inskin Media

The integration of global digital advertising company Inskin Media will improve Azerion’s technology stack and boost its advertising capabilities. Azerion, the fast-growing digital entertainment and media platform, today announces the acquisition of leading multi-screen, high-impact digital advertising company, Inskin Media. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Simon Kvist Gaulshoj, CEO,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Morressier Hires New CSO and CMO to Accelerate Growth and Global Expansion

The leadership hires bring decades of sales and marketing expertise to the company and align with Morressier’s dedication to promoting diversity within the team and on an executive level. Morressier, the leading virtual conference provider and platform for innovation and early-stage research, announced the appointment of Trish Hyde as Chief...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Clients prefer tech-savvy accountants

An overwhelming majority — 78% — of small-business owners would consider changing their accountant to one who is using the latest technology, according to a new survey. The survey, by the cloud-based practice management software provider Canopy, polled 1,001 small businesses and found that 63% admitted that their current accountant doesn’t offer an online portal, while 56% said they viewed an online portal as an important feature. More than two-thirds of the respondents (70%) said they would be interested in switching to an accountant that allows them to take photos of their documents for easy sharing.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bubblr Inc Appoints Head Of Communications

Bubblr Inc Announces Key Appointment of Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications. Bubblr Inc., , the ethical Open Source 3.0 technology company, has appointed Imogen Pierce as Head of Communications. Imogen Pierce has a wide range of technology and communications experience, most recently with electric vehicle and technology company Arrival...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediaocean Announces New Leadership Roles for Senior Executives

Organizational structure reflects integration of Flashtalking and delivery of market-leading omnichannel advertising platform. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced new leadership roles for some of its current executives and others who joined the company following its acquisition and integration of Flashtalking, the leading independent ad management platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Switcher Inc. Announces the Appointment of Brandon Ramos as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced leader Brandon Ramos will be charged with advancing corporate growth, building a world-class team, and creating systems that will deliver unparalleled service to the company’s subscribers. Switcher, Inc. (Switcher), a leading content creation and video production software company trusted by customers across the globe, announced the appointment of Brandon...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Crux Intelligence Announces First Anchor Partner

Reckitt benefiting from the exceptional value of Crux Intelligence’s AI-fueled business intelligence solutions. Crux Intelligence, a business intelligence company providing a comprehensive suite of augmented analytics products that puts AI in the hands of every business user, announced Reckitt as the first anchor partner for the company’s business intelligence platform. Reckitt uses Crux Intelligence to more effectively manage business outcomes through its data-driven decision-making. As the anchor partner, Reckitt has expressed its long-term commitment to the platform and interest in expanding use cases for Crux’s next-generation augmented analytics tools.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CM Group and Cheetah Digital Merge to Define Next Era of Customer-Centric Marketing

Combined Company to Focus on Developing Solutions for Marketing’s Most Critical Challenges from Acquisition through Retention and Loyalty. CM Group, a portfolio of martech companies focused on multichannel digital marketing, today announced its merger with Cheetah Digital under the CM Group name. The merger expands and enhances both CM Group’s and Cheetah Digital’s ability to deliver innovative email, omnichannel, personalization, and loyalty solutions. The combined company will own a broad array of technologies referenced in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, which orchestrate marketer communications with client segments across multiple channels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Moloco Hires Brandon Maultasch, Former RBC Capital Markets Managing Director, As Chief Financial Officer

Maultasch brings a decade of investment banking experience with software and internet companies to inaugurate the role of CFO on Moloco’s executive team. Moloco, a leading machine learning platform for performance advertisers, announced today that Brandon Maultasch has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Maultasch, who most recently worked as the Managing Director of RBC Capital Markets, will begin immediately.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DATA443 ANNOUNCES BRAND REFRESH ACROSS ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING FRAMEWORK

Unveils New Product Branding and Corporate Website to Reflect Cohesive Integration of Products Focused on Data Security with a Privacy Forward Methodology. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”), a leading data security and privacy software company, unveiled a rebranding of its product suite across the Data443 framework, including an updated website and refresh of all brand elements. These rebranding efforts reflect the successful integration of its product stack across seven completed acquisitions to date, reinforcing Data443’s mission of providing a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Data443 will launch an awareness campaign throughout several of the leading industry tradeshow conferences in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Genpact Named to Fortune’s ‘Change the World’ List of Innovative Companies Driving Social Impact

Recognition reflects Genpact’s role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing. Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been...
BUSINESS
irei.com

UBS Asset Management acquires prime office asset in Brisbane on behalf of private client

UBS Asset Management (UBS-AM) Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM), on behalf of a private client, has acquired 299 Adelaide Street, a prime office asset in Brisbane, Australia. The building, constructed in 2007, comprises a total of 9,000 square meters (96,875 square feet) across 10 floors and benefits from significant recent upgrades to its facilities and lobby areas.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Modernizing the Trust Company Client Experience

Read about the transformational challenges that trust companies are facing today and the types of new technologies they are investing in to elevate the client experience. If done correctly, trust companies stand to realize tremendous business management benefits from digital transformation.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Why are so many clients consolidating their agency relationships?

Major advertisers have embraced single-agency relationships in a flurry of recent account reviews. What’s behind the trend, and what does it mean for advertising and media agencies?. What links motorcycle delivery drivers, flashy motors and the Covid-19 vaccine? In recent weeks, takeaway platform Just Eat, carmaker Mercedes Benz and pharmaceutical...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Accenture Acquires Glamit to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Commerce Transformation in Argentina

Accenture has acquired Glamit, a boutique e-commerce agency in Argentina. Glamit offers experience design and technology, including e-commerce and platform architecture, brand strategy, digital marketing services and direct-to-consumer solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Mediacom Appoints Justin White as Global Client President

MediaCom has named Justin White as its new Global Client President. Together with fellow U.S. based Global Client President, Kristin Gower, Justin will work with the agency’s leadership teams around the world to ensure that global clients receive the support and resources they need to thrive. He will split his time between the US West Coast and New York and starts in his new role October 25th.
BUSINESS

