Alexandre Desplat won’t have to worry about competing against himself at the Oscars this year in the original score category. The two-time Oscar-winning composer is a favorite to pick up a nom for his work on Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” He was also set to provide the music for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” but he’s had to back out of the noir thriller because of scheduling. After production on “Nightmare Alley” was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m told Desplat and del Toro were not able to meet in France to work on the score.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO