Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

Calix, Inc. today announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 that it selected Norvado as the winner of the 2021 Innovations in Marketing award. This award recognizes the broadband service provider (BSP) customer that has a highly creative marketing approach to reaching, engaging, and exciting subscribers. Norvado leveraged the full solution to simplify marketing operations, excite subscribers with new services, and grow revenue and profitability. Norvado was able to create, brand, and launch its Apex Managed WIFI service in less than 30 days, thanks to the vast array of easy-to-customize EDGE Enablement activation content. Since the launch, the service provider has grown its managed Wi-Fi subscribers by 80 percent in 12 months.

