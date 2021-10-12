Zoom Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions

New fulfillment solution enables Zebra to streamline order, batch, case, pallet and each picking workflows and automate material transport. Zebra Technologies Corporation, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, introduced the industry’s most comprehensive picking solution to help businesses improve their fulfillment operations. The fulfillment solution consists of three new autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) – FlexShelf, FlexShelf Guide, and RollerTop Guide – and a new FetchCore fulfillment software package for order or batch picking. These new offerings further extend Zebra’s position as a leader in automating and digitizing critical workflows in warehouses, distribution and fulfillment centers as order volumes increase, labor pools get more competitive and customer expectations continue to rise.
