China administered 2.223 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Oct 11

 9 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China administered about 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Oct. 11, bringing the total number of doses given to 2.223 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

