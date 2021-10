Disney Plus has swooped on the international rights for “The Hardy Boys.” The mystery series, which airs on Hulu in the U.S. and YTV and StackTV in Canada, was sold by Corus Entertainment-backed producer-distributor Nelvana to Disney Plus in select international markets, and will land on Star. Star is the sixth, adult-oriented tile on Disney Plus that launched earlier this year, and which serves as a home for much of the Hulu catalogue outside the U.S. The one territory where “The Hardy Boys” will remain on Disney Plus is Latin America. Both season 1 (13 x 60′) and season 2 (10 x 60′)...

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO