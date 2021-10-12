CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Bleckley, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 05:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Bleckley; Pulaski The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville. * Until late this evening. * At 4:46 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 20.5 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 20 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, minor flooding of roads continues on the southside of Hawkinsville...along Gooseneck Lane. Water continues to inundate Gooseneck Lane, cutting off access to homes.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Hawkinsville, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Bleckley County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocmulgee River#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather Radio
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy