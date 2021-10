On the 24th of September, the Edina Girls’ Cross Country team competed at the Roy Griak Invitational, a 5K race at the University of Minnesota, where they placed seventh out of 45 national teams. The team has amassed an impressive reputation over the years by traveling to invite-only meets and placing first within the state and on national levels. Unfortunately, this was put on hold as COVID-19 halted many of their races in 2020. Although some events still took place last year, this season’s runners have been given a more typical year with fewer COVID restrictions. The team placed first at their Applejack race and recently traveled to Iowa to compete, where they placed second.

EDINA, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO