CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Dublin. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet, and falling. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon, then continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 22 feet, minor flooding continues in the woodlands and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. Portions of some dirt river access roads will be flooded.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkinson County, GA
State
Washington State
City
Abbeville, GA
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Dublin, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Laurens County, GA
County
Johnson County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Ocmulgee River#Oconee River#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather Radio#Dodge#Telfair Counties
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy