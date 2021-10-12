Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Hawkinsville affecting Pulaski and Bleckley Counties. Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Dublin. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet, and falling. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon, then continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 22 feet, minor flooding continues in the woodlands and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. Portions of some dirt river access roads will be flooded.