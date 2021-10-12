Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 3:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.9 feet, and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is expected to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 13 feet, Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river continues in the flood plain with flooding in the nearby park and parking lot at the Abbeville boat ramp.