CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * Until early Tuesday morning. * At 3:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.9 feet, and falling. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is expected to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening. * Impact...At 13 feet, Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river continues in the flood plain with flooding in the nearby park and parking lot at the Abbeville boat ramp.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, GA
County
Dodge County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Wilcox County, GA
County
Telfair County, GA
City
Mount Vernon, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Flood Plain#Ocmulgee River#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather Radio#Montgomery Counties#Telfair Counties
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy