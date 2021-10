Sega Genesis sure had a ton of excellent shoot 'em ups and Gley Lancer is one of them so let's fly back to 1992 and check it out. Gley Lancer is one of those classic shmups that not many folks in the west heard of as it only released in Japan back in the day. I was introduced to it via its Virtual Console release on Wii over a decade ago and it impressed me with its very unique weapon system. As a side-note; don't you miss the Virtual Console? There were so many awesome obscure titles and hidden treasures to be found there but I digress. Gley Lancer is not only a fun shmup, it also has a story with brief anime-inspired cutscenes between some stages and thankfully, they're fully translated in this port. It's simple stuff as our hero pilot Lucia searches for her father who was captured by aliens.

