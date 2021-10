Duke Football was demolished by the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, losing 48-0 in a game that was arguably not even that close. The Cavaliers scored on each of their six drives in the first half to break the game open at 34-0. The Blue Devils tried to turn the tide in the second half but couldn't sustain a rally.? ?Graduate student quarterback Gunnar Holmberg finished his day 20-of-34 passing for 134 yards. Freshman quarterback Riley Leonard also saw action in his second career game, going 8-of-12 for 81 yards. The Fairhope Ala., native added 18 yards on six rushes.? ?Senior running back Mataeo Durant led the ground game with 82 yards on 17 carries. Junior wide receiver Jalon Calhoun was Duke's top receiver with 53 yards on five catches. Senior wide out Jake Bobo chipped in with four receptions for 30 yards.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO