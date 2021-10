Having been around since 2012, the Range Rover is easily the oldest model in the luxury fullsize SUV segment. The next-gen model will not only have to fight its traditional rivals, but also new names such as the BMW X7, Maybach GLS, Aston Martin DBX, and even the Jeep Grand Wagoneer to some extent. Land Rover is providing a first glimpse of the all-new luxobarge prior to an official debut scheduled to take place on October 26.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO