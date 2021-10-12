CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council debates extending lakefront parking fees into yearlong program

By Alex Harrison
Daily Northwestern
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Council debated Monday whether to extend a pilot program implementing parking fees along the lakefront into a yearlong initiative. The pilot program was approved by council on July 26 and began on Aug. 2. It requires vehicles without a current-year Evanston wheel tax payment to pay $3 per hour to park on designated streets and in parking lots along the lakefront. The program is slated to end on Oct. 31.

